Robbins lands with SEMO softball

Farmington High School senior Abby Robbins recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play Division I softball and continue her education at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. She plans to major in Exercise Science. Robbins is a two-time all-state infielder, and batted .429 this fall to help the Knights earn a program-best 30 victories and a second consecutive district title. She holds the Farmington records for single-season hits (54) and runs scored (53), and top career totals with 150 hits and 140 RBI. Also seated, from left, are her sister Elly Robbins, father Arthur Robbins, mother Dena Robbins and brother A.J. Robbins. Pictured standing are Farmington head softball coach Bryan Wallen and assistant coach Allison Pingel.