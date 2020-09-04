Robbins, Tucker power Knights to 5-0 win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FARMINGTON – The right arm and dangerous bat of Abby Robbins will again be crucial to achieving success this season for the Farmington softball team.

The junior pitcher was front and center for the Knights on Thursday, crushing two home runs and dealing a three-hit shutout in a 5-0 triumph over North County.

Freshman leadoff batter Jayden Tucker also went deep for Farmington (4-2), which did not produce a long ball during five tournament games last weekend at Sullivan.

Robbins retired 12 of her last 13 Lady Raiders faced, and collected four strikeouts to win her fourth consecutive decision in the span of a week.

She stabbed a sharp line drive from Emilie Morgan for a key out after Zoey Cheek fought 10 pitches to begin the contest with a walk.

Cheyenne Dickens opposed her in the circle, and fanned eight during a complete game loss for North County (0-1), which replaces seven starters from last year.

Cheek made a backhand catch while sliding on her knees in center field to deny Tucker in the opening frame, but Robbins connected for a solo shot two batters later.