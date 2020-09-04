Robbins, Tucker power Knights to 5-0 win

FARMINGTON – The right arm and dangerous bat of Abby Robbins will again be crucial to achieving success this season for the Farmington softball team.
The junior pitcher was front and center for the Knights on Thursday, crushing two home runs and dealing a three-hit shutout in a 5-0 triumph over North County.
Freshman leadoff batter Jayden Tucker also went deep for Farmington (4-2), which did not produce a long ball during five tournament games last weekend at Sullivan.
Robbins retired 12 of her last 13 Lady Raiders faced, and collected four strikeouts to win her fourth consecutive decision in the span of a week.
She stabbed a sharp line drive from Emilie Morgan for a key out after Zoey Cheek fought 10 pitches to begin the contest with a walk.
Cheyenne Dickens opposed her in the circle, and fanned eight during a complete game loss for North County (0-1), which replaces seven starters from last year.
Cheek made a backhand catch while sliding on her knees in center field to deny Tucker in the opening frame, but Robbins connected for a solo shot two batters later.
North County threatened to pull even in the top of the third inning. Kylie Moebes grounded a single past first base, and was later tagged out after wandering too far between second and third.
Farmington then increased a 1-0 lead with four runs in the home half, getting two-run homers to center field from Tucker and Robbins after Bralea McClain was hit by a pitch and Courtney Swink walked.
Dickens settled in nicely from there, allowing only three more hits. She worked around a leadoff double by Makenna LaChance in the sixth.
Robbins capped a 3-for-3 game at the plate with an infield hit in the fifth inning. Tucker added a single in the fourth to finish 2-for-4 overall.
Knights shortstop Angelia Davis and second baseman Tucker factored into 10 combined putouts. Jayce Jarvis reached base twice, and also made an excellent catch near the right-field line in the sixth.
Morgan and Cheek chipped in singles for the Lady Raiders, who finally made their season debut after rain postponed two contests earlier this week.
Robbins (4-0) lowered her ERA to 0.70 on the young season, and has surrendered just one extra-base hit through 20 innings of work.
Catchers Sloane Elam and Madi Pyeatt each caught a runner stealing.
Farmington honored four seniors prior to its home opener. Injured standout Jocelyn Cunningham, who suffered a torn ACL over the summer, threw a ceremonial warm-up pitch.
The teams also paid tribute to longtime umpire, local coach and former minor league baseball player Mark Baker, who died May 12 following a bout with cancer.
