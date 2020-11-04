Robbins, Tucker selected to Class 4 all-state team

She recorded three separate 3-for-3 performances at the plate in SEMO Conference victories against North County, Kelly and Chaffee.

Tucker became an immediate breakout star while solidifying the leadoff spot since opening day. She finished the fall batting .450 with four home runs, and enjoyed a couple of four-hit games.

Tucker also equaled Robbins for the team high with 35 RBI, and topped the Farmington roster with 40 runs scored and 14 doubles among 49 total hits.

The Knights received four First Team all-region accolades with sophomore Angelia Davis and junior Courtney Swink joining Robbins and Tucker.

Davis moved between pitcher, shortstop and center field, posting a .351 batting mark with four home runs and 18 RBI. Her 7.39 strikeout average paced the staff.