Robbins, Tucker selected to Class 4 all-state team

FARMINGTON – Junior Abby Robbins and freshman Jayden Tucker provided a consistent spark among the top three spots in the Farmington softball lineup this season.
The duo formed a tough middle infield in one particular defensive alignment, and finished with the top two batting averages for the Knights.
Farmington won 10 consecutive games and finished 20-12 overall while capturing the second district championship in program history in a dramatic seventh-inning comeback.
Robbins was rewarded for her efforts by being named to the Missouri Fastpitch Coaches Association all-state First Team in Class 4, and Tucker picked up Second Team honors.
Robbins batted .421 with a team-high eight home runs plus 35 RBI, 39 runs scored and 15 stolen bases while sharing time as a pitcher and second baseman.
One of three different three-year starters in the Farmington order, Robbins posted a 9-4 pitching record with eight complete games and a 2.97 ERA.
She recorded three separate 3-for-3 performances at the plate in SEMO Conference victories against North County, Kelly and Chaffee.
Tucker became an immediate breakout star while solidifying the leadoff spot since opening day. She finished the fall batting .450 with four home runs, and enjoyed a couple of four-hit games.
Tucker also equaled Robbins for the team high with 35 RBI, and topped the Farmington roster with 40 runs scored and 14 doubles among 49 total hits.
The Knights received four First Team all-region accolades with sophomore Angelia Davis and junior Courtney Swink joining Robbins and Tucker.
Davis moved between pitcher, shortstop and center field, posting a .351 batting mark with four home runs and 18 RBI. Her 7.39 strikeout average paced the staff.
Swink went the distance in the district clincher against Hillsboro, and finished 6-2 overall while averaging nearly seven strikeouts per seven innings from the circle.
Farmington junior McKennah Wallace made the all-region Second Team along with North County junior shortstop Emilie Morgan and senior pitcher Cheyenne Dickens.
Robbins, Tucker, Swink and Wallace were selected as SEMO Conference First Team performers. Davis landed on the Second Team with Knights freshman Shelby Bowling.
Wallace was recognized as a catcher, but also made numerous starts at third base. She enjoyed a hot start to the season, making the all-tourney squad at Sullivan, and batted .415 overall with 30 RBI.
Bowling hit .359 with 17 RBI for Farmington.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!