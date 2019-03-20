Try 3 months for $3

CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. – Brittney Kreitler homered for a second straight game, and Ste. Genevieve topped Crystal City 9-5 in softball action on Tuesday.

Kreitler connected to center field during the sixth inning, and went 3-for-4 to pace the Dragons. Sydney Oehlert had a bases-clearing triple in the fifth, and was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

Izzy Basler led off the game with a bunt, and reached third base after a throwing error. An attempted pickoff by the catcher allowed Basler to score for a 1-0 lead.

Ste. Genevieve (2-2) scored twice more in the third as the margin was extended to 4-1. Kreitler allowed two earned runs and struck out nine in the circle for the complete-game victory.

Alyssa Huber notched two hits, scored two runs and added an RBI while Emily Grass was 2-for-3.

Crystal City capitalized on three defensive errors in the seventh by the Dragons, and narrowed the gap with three runs before the comeback attempt stalled.

BASEBALL

Fredericktown 17, Crystal City 7

FARMINGTON – Logan Winkelman launched a grand slam in the fifth inning to finish 4-for-5 with five RBI, and Fredericktown scored 10 unanswered runs on Tuesday.

Clark Penuel went 3-for-5 with three RBI, and Dylan Stafford ended 3-for-5 with two RBI as the Blackcats pulled away from Crystal City 17-7.

Noah Korokis drove in two and matched Russell Matthews by going 2-for-3 overall. Fredericktown (2-0) scored five times in the fourth and fifth frames after Crystal City had drawn even at 7-7.

Braeden Stockmann was solid in 2 1/3 innings of relief for the win, notching three strikeouts and yielding just one run and one hit. Starter Colton Rehkop departed with a lead through three frames.

Michael Crabtree tallied two RBI, and equaled Stockmann with two hits at the plate. Ethan Flanagan and Rehkop each provided an RBI single for the Blackcats.

TENNIS

Potosi 9, De Soto 0

DE SOTO, Mo. – Rankings leader Gabe Adams and Chase Glore each posted singles shutouts on Tuesday as the Potosi boys tennis team cruised past De Soto 9-0.

Roland Knight and Seth Mosier each dropped only one game in their individual efforts. Brady Woods and Brenden Brown also won for the Trojans (2-0).

Adams and Knight prevailed 8-0 to headline a doubles sweep.

Singles Results:

1. Gabe Adams (P) def. Katelynn Chandler, 8-0

2. Roland Knight (P) def. Kiley Roth, 8-1

3. Brady Woods (P) def. Luke Sargent, 8-2

4. Chase Glore (P) def. Alexus Degonia, 8-0

5. Seth Mosier (P) def. Shyann Poucher, 8-1

6. Brenden Brown (P) def. Kiley Piatchek, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Adams/Knight (P) def. Chandler/Roth, 8-0

2. Woods/Mosier (P) def. Sargent/Degonia, 8-2

3. Glore/Brown (P) def. Poucher/ Piatchek, 8-3

SOCCER

North County 1, Sikeston 0

SIKESTON, Mo. – North County withstood every offensive threat from Sikeston, and posted a 1-0 soccer triumph on the road.

Ella Gant netted her fifth goal of the season for the Lady Raiders (2-1) during the opening minute of the second half.

