BONNE TERRE – Emilie Morgan provided a key two-run single, and North County rallied to edge softball rival Farmington for a second time in two weeks on Tuesday.
Starting pitcher Michaela Mason singled twice, and the Lady Raiders touched the plate five times in the bottom of the sixth inning to prevail 6-5 for their fourth straight victory.
Emma Becker, whose extra-inning home run helped decide the previous battle against the Knights, scored two runs and singled along with Maizie Tyree and Emma Keen for North County (9-2).
Kiersdan Davis allowed one run and one hit over two innings of relief for the win. Mason surrendered three earned runs on seven hits over the first five frames while striking out four.
Jocelyn Cunningham finished 2-for-3 to pace Farmington (1-3), which tallied twice in the fourth and fifth innings to build a 4-1 lead.
McKennah Wallace scored two runs while going 2-for-4 to match Braelynn Moore, and the Knights also picked up singles from Allyson Helms and Abby Vaugh.
Abby Roberts went the distance from the circle, and fanned four in defeat.
VOLLEYBALL
Ste. Genevieve 2, Notre Dame 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – After watching multiple game points slip away during the opening set, Ste. Genevieve responded at home on Tuesday to defeat a potential district opponent.
Julia McKlin knocked down 12 kills, and Jennifer Humbolt landed 10 more as the Dragons pulled away for a 27-29, 25-20, 25-17 triumph over Notre Dame.
Sydney Bumgardaner contributed seven kills with a team-high three blocks. Haley Grass added six kills and Ella Reed notched five kills with two blocks.
Humbolt capped the middle game and evened the match with a kill after Notre Dame reduced a 24-15 deficit with five straight points.
Brittney Kreitler made 20 assists while Molly Bahr totaled 12 and Taylor Matthews recorded six for Ste. Genevieve (2-4-3).
Arcadia Valley 2, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Laney Tucker spiked eight kills, Katie Whited brought up 11 digs and Arcadia Valley continued the strong start to its season with a 25-16, 25-8 sweep at Fredericktown.
Maddie DeMent compiled six kills and three solo blocks up front plus eight digs and six service points for the Lady Tigers (9-1-1). Fellow sophomore Gracee Smith totaled five kills with eight digs.
Setter Macey Browers amassed 25 assists, 11 points and six digs, while Josie Landrum added three kills, five digs and six points.
St. Clair 2, Kingston 0
CADET – Kingston struggled to get its offense rolling as St. Clair earned a 25-12, 25-12 road victory.
Jade Coleman made nine digs and Chloe McCoy provided seven more for the Lady Cougars (1-6).
TENNIS
Potosi 8, North County 1
BONNE TERRE – Molly Hamby lost only one game both in singles play and while joining Sarah Hornsey in No. 3 doubles triumph for Potosi on Tuesday.
Lacey Portell defeated Jamie O’Hara 8-3 atop the player rankings, and the Lady Trojans put North County away 8-1 as the MAAA tennis regular season reached its midway mark.
Michelle Whitaker, Taylor Campbell and Hornsey were also singles winners for Potosi (4-2, 2-2).
No. 2 singles player Megan Matlock scored an 8-4 victory over North County (1-3, 1-4).
Singles Results:
1. Lacey Portell (P) def. Jamie O’Hara, 8-3
2. Megan Matlock (NC) def. Emily Missey, 8-4
3. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Nicole Martin, 8-6
4. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Madison Reed, 8-1
5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Macey Montgomery, 8-2
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Mackenzie Woolridge, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Portell/Missey (P) def. O’Hara/Matlock, 8-4
2. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Martin/Reed, 8-3
3. Campbell/Hamby (P) def. Montgomery/Woolridge, 8-1
Farmington 9, Arcadia Valley 0
IRONTON – Virginia Lugo teamed with Baylee Gilliam, and Susan Rippee played alongside Olivia Busse during a pair of doubles shutouts in favor of Farmington.
Mary Kate Burcham, Lugo, Rippee and Busse dropped no games during their singles matches, and the Knights maintained their lead atop the MAAA tennis standings with a 9-0 win over Arcadia Valley.
Abby Jent outlasted Sidney Tyndall 8-4 in the No. 1 singles contest for Farmington (5-0, 4-0).
Singles Rankings:
1. Abby Jent (FA) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-4
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Ashley Theros, 8-0
3. Virginia Lugo (FA) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
4. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Faith Sasser, 8-1
5. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
6. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-0
Doubles Rankings:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-3
2. Lugo/Gilliam (FA) def. Keith/Sasser, 8-0
3. Rippee/Busse (FA) def. Winnie/Milleret, 8-0
BASEBALL
West County 11, Kingston 1
CADET – Peyton Nipper went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBI, and West County avenged a fall baseball loss from last week by routing Kingston 11-1.
Ty Simily drove in three runs while going 2-for-3, and Luke Gaia had an RBI double for the Bulldogs. Zach Francis and Dake McRaven provided two hits apiece.
Dakota Dowd struck out five over three innings, and yielded just two hits for the win. Tanner Morgan fanned three over two innings of relief.
Hayden Roney supplied a two-run single while Kaiden Kaiser-Barton and Grady Masters each had one hit and one RBI.
