BOURBON, Mo. – Kingston sophomore Noah Estes registered the lone sub-20 minute time out of 48 athletes on Monday to capture the boys’ individual title of the Bourbon cross country meet.
Estes (19:19) separated himself from nearest contender and Vienna junior Caleb Norman (20:28) to prevail by more than a full minute.
Remington Bowers (22:28) placed ninth and Rhylin Neal (22:44) was 11th for the Cougars.
Katelynn Coleman (35:28) and Brianna Reed (35:38) gave Kingston representatives in the girls’ race, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.
Bourbon senior Kyleigh Gibbs (25:16) was champion out of 22 participants.
SOFTBALL
North County 9, Chaffee 2
BONNE TERRE – Senior Emma Becker smacked a three-run home run, and the North County softball team rolled past new SEMO Conference rival Chaffee 9-2 on Monday.
Kennedy Kohler, Emma Keen and Emilie Morgan each contributed 3-for-4 efforts at the plate for the Lady Raiders (10-3, 3-0), who scored four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth.
Cheyenne Dickens pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts for the win. She allowed two runs on four hits and five walks, and carried an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning.
Kiersdan Davis singled and Dickens was 1-for-1 offensively.
TENNIS
Potosi 9, Sikeston 0
SIKESTON, Mo. – Four singles and two doubles shutouts powered the unbeaten Potosi girls tennis teams to a spotless 9-0 victory at Sikeston on Monday.
You have free articles remaining.
Michelle Whitaker, Taylor Campbell, Sarah Hornsey and Kennedy Coleman each won 8-0 individually as Potosi (6-0) dropped just seven games in nine total matches.
The closest contest occurred at No. 1 doubles where Whitaker and Hornsey topped Mackenzie Conway and Claudia Santos 8-4.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mackenzie Conway, 8-0
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Isabel Collins, 8-1
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Claudia Santos, 8-0
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Molly Bogle, 8-0
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Madalyn Riley, 8-0
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Zakyirrah Montjay, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Conway/Santos, 8-4
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Collins/Bogle, 8-0
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Riley/Montjay, 8-0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.