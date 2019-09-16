{{featured_button_text}}

BOURBON, Mo. – Kingston sophomore Noah Estes registered the lone sub-20 minute time out of 48 athletes on Monday to capture the boys’ individual title of the Bourbon cross country meet.

Estes (19:19) separated himself from nearest contender and Vienna junior Caleb Norman (20:28) to prevail by more than a full minute.

Remington Bowers (22:28) placed ninth and Rhylin Neal (22:44) was 11th for the Cougars.

Katelynn Coleman (35:28) and Brianna Reed (35:38) gave Kingston representatives in the girls’ race, finishing 10th and 11th, respectively.

Bourbon senior Kyleigh Gibbs (25:16) was champion out of 22 participants.

SOFTBALL

North County 9, Chaffee 2

BONNE TERRE – Senior Emma Becker smacked a three-run home run, and the North County softball team rolled past new SEMO Conference rival Chaffee 9-2 on Monday.

Kennedy Kohler, Emma Keen and Emilie Morgan each contributed 3-for-4 efforts at the plate for the Lady Raiders (10-3, 3-0), who scored four runs in the third inning and three more in the fourth.

Cheyenne Dickens pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts for the win. She allowed two runs on four hits and five walks, and carried an 8-0 lead into the fifth inning.

Kiersdan Davis singled and Dickens was 1-for-1 offensively.

TENNIS

Potosi 9, Sikeston 0

SIKESTON, Mo. – Four singles and two doubles shutouts powered the unbeaten Potosi girls tennis teams to a spotless 9-0 victory at Sikeston on Monday.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Michelle Whitaker, Taylor Campbell, Sarah Hornsey and Kennedy Coleman each won 8-0 individually as Potosi (6-0) dropped just seven games in nine total matches.

The closest contest occurred at No. 1 doubles where Whitaker and Hornsey topped Mackenzie Conway and Claudia Santos 8-4.

Singles Results:

1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mackenzie Conway, 8-0

2. Emily Missey (P) def. Isabel Collins, 8-1

3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Claudia Santos, 8-0

4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Molly Bogle, 8-0

5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Madalyn Riley, 8-0

6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Zakyirrah Montjay, 8-2

Doubles Results:

1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Conway/Santos, 8-4

2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. Collins/Bogle, 8-0

3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Riley/Montjay, 8-0

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments