Roundup: Farmington shuts out Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. – The Farmington girls tennis team posted four singles shutouts, and beat potential district opponent Poplar Bluff 9-0 on Wednesday.
Abigail Doty, Kate Busenbark, Karmin Duncan and Susan Rippee each won individual matched 8-0 for the Knights (6-1).
Doty and Rippee enjoyed the most lopsided doubles victory. Abigail Thurman and Helen Griffin also prevailed in two contests.
Singles Results:
1. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Clarissa Varner, 8-0
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Simone Anders, 8-0
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Sabrina Hurst, 8-0
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Natalie Murphy, 8-0
5. Abbi Thurman (FA) def. Demi Wisdom, 8-1
6. Helen Griffin (FA) def. Isabella Sifford, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Varner/Anders, 8-1
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Hurst/Murphy, 8-3
3. Thurman/Griffin (FA) def. Wisdom/Sifford, 8-5
North County 8, Potosi 1
BONNE TERRE – Katelynne Jones was part of two 8-0 match results for North County, which handled Potosi 8-1 as the teams met for the second time in two days.
Julianna Farr, Hanna Politte, Lucy Pace and Emily Pruneau surrendered just one game in dominant singles victories for North County (6-0, 5-0)
Junior standout Michelle Whitaker of Potosi (3-3, 1-3) avenged her loss against Lauren Politte on Tuesday in a convincing 8-3 rematch.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Lauren Politte, 8-3
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-1
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Molly Hamby, 8-1
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Grace Laramore, 8-0
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Tori Krebs, 8-1
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-1
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Hamby/Krebs, 8-0
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Laramore/Littrell, 8-2
Windsor 5, Fredericktown 4
FREDERICKTOWN – Skylar Hennen dominated her No. 1 singles match without dropping a game, but Fredericktown fell to Windsor 5-4 on Wednesday.
Bailey White added an 8-6 singles win after pairing with Sophie Rekhop for a doubles triumph.
Fredericktown (0-5) ended the doubles stanza leading 2-1 after Hennen joined Sydney Bell for a hard-fought 8-6 victory.
Singles Results:
1. Skylar Hennan (FR) def. Mackenzie Sowa, 8-0
2. Mia Steighorst (W) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-2
3. Payton Raney (W) def. Sydney Bell, 8-3
4. Bailey White (FR) def. Jade Allen, 8-6
5. Symphony Shodroski (W) def. Emiley Green, 8-0
6. Miranda Marshall (W) def. Grace Lewis, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Hennen/Bell (FR) def. Sowa/Shodroski, 8-6
2. Rehkop/White (FR) def. Chaney/Gonzalez, 8-5
3. Steighorst/Peterson (W) def. Green/Lewis, 8-2
VOLLEYBALL
St. Pius 2, Farmington 0
FESTUS, Mo. – St. Pius built a nine-point lead in the opening set, and defeated Farmington 25-18, 25-20 on Wednesday night.
Kennedy Lane hammered 17 kills, and Hanna Burch made 25 assists for the Lancers (8-3).
Jade Roth knocked down five kills, and Grace Duncan landed four more for Farmington (3-5-3).
SOFTBALL
Notre Dame 10, North County 0
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Hailey Kutz struck out 10 batters over five innings and pitched a one-hitter to lead Notre Dame past North County 10-0 on Wednesday.
Hailey Burnett finished 3-for-3 and Caroline Lochmann drove in two runs on a couple of hits for Notre Dame (9-0, 5-0). Harley Ressel fanned two while working a perfect sixth.
Emilie Morgan had the lone hit for North County (2-4, 0-4). Cheyenne Dickens allowed six earned runs over the first three innings, and notched two strikeouts in the loss.
