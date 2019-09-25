BONNE TERRE – The North County softball team powered its way past Perryville 10-5 on the strength of four home runs and a big fifth inning Tuesday afternoon.
Emma Becker hammered two long drives while Emma Keen and Kennedy Kohler each added a homer among their two respective hits for the Lady Raiders (14-4).
Perryville regained a 5-4 lead midway through the fifth inning, but was trumped by a five-run outburst in response by the host squad.
Cheyenne Dickens shut down the Lady Pirates over 2 2/3 hitless and scoreless innings of relief. Starter Kiersdan Davis yielded five hits on six hits while acquiring the first 13 outs.
Jill Wruck went 2-for-3 while Davis and Dickens singles in the victory.
North County has tallied at least eight runs in each of its last seven contests.
VOLLEYBALL
Central 2, Perryville 0
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – The Central volleyball club had enough energy in the tank Tuesday to respond from an exhausting, three-set setback to Jackson one night earlier.
The Lady Rebels stormed back in game two against Perryville, scoring 12 of the final 13 points overall to overtake the host Pirates for a 25-23, 25-21 sweep.
Lizi Marler spiked nine kills and Kaley Kimball sent down eight more for Central (11-2-2), which claimed the opening set following a steady series of lead changes.
Buckli Moss served seven straight points as the Lady Rebels suddenly erased a 20-13 deficit down the stretch. She also equaled libero Jessica Hulsey with a team-high seven digs.
Avery Norris finished with five kills and 10 assists in the victory. Addi Casey contributed eight assists.
Arcadia Valley 2, North County 0
BONNE TERRE – Arcadia Valley cruised past North County 25-18, 25-18 for its second straight victory over an MAAA Large-School division foe in as many nights.
Maddie DeMent followed up her 20-kill performance against Farmington by compiling 11 kills with 10 points and four digs for the Lady Tigers (14-4).
Gracee Smith totaled 11 assists plus 10 points, and pitched in four kills with a stuff-block up front. AV libero Katie Whited had seven digs and five points.
The Lady Raiders fell to 8-5 overall.
Valle Catholic 2, Fredericktown 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Sam Loida served an ace among a team-high nine points, and picked up 10 digs as Valle Catholic dispatched Fredericktown 25-13, 25-15 in short order.
Rachel Loida made an all-around impact with 18 assists, 11 digs, 7 serve receptions, eight point and a pair of kills for the Lady Warriors (4-3).
Riley Siebert paced the Valle Catholic attack for the second straight contest with nine kills, and Hailey Weibrecht recorded five kills along with six shared blocks.
Brooke Viox finished with 11 receptions and seven digs, while Taylor Zerwig added five digs and Rachel Blum supplied four more in the victory.
Ella Bertram knocked down six kills, and Hannah Drury connected for five for Valle Catholic.
Fredericktown (7-6-1) is winless over its last seven matches away from home.
TENNIS
North County 7, Arcadia Valley 2
BONNE TERRE – The North County girls tennis team routed Arcadia Valley during the doubles phase, and emerged with a 7-2 conference victory on Tuesday.
Only four doubles games were dropped by the Lady Raiders (6-3, 4-2), who gained a surprisingly decisive result as No. 1 pairing Juli Farr and Nicole Martin topped Hannah Helvey and Sidney Tyndall 8-2.
Lauren Politte and Hanna Politte prevailed by an identical margin at the No. 2 ranking before notching victories in their respective singles efforts.
Emily Pruneau stepped up as a two-time winner along with doubles partner Katelynne Jones, who got a late service break to win 9-7. They combined forces for an 8-0 shutout.
Top singles player Helvey rebounded to defeat Farr 8-1, and Martin edged Tyndall 8-6 for the Lady Tigers (3-7, 1-4).
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Juli Farr, 8-1
2. Nikki Martin (AV) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-6
3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Kalia Keith, 8-1
4. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-6
5. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 9-7
6. Emily Pruneau (NC) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Helvey/Tyndall, 8-2
2. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Keith/Winnie, 8-2
3. Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Milleret/Misselhorn, 8-0
Farmington 6, Fredericktown 3
FARMINGTON – Susan Rippee teamed alongside Abigail Doty and Kate Busenbark joined Meghan Roberts to earn identical 8-3 doubles victories for Farmington on Tuesday.
The Knights also claimed the bottom four singles rankings in dominant fashion, and closed out an 8-3 team triumph over visiting Fredericktown.
Karmin Duncan rolled to a positive 8-1 result, and Busenbark did likewise while climbing to the No. 5 singles level for Farmington (6-3, 4-2). Doty included an 8-2 singles win.
Liz Hinkle edged Emmaline Waddell in a solid No. 1 singles clash, and Skyler Hennen topped Rippee 8-3 to benefit Fredericktown (0-9, 0-6).
Hinkle and Hennen were tested earlier in doubles play, but claimed seven of eight points in the tiebreak to hold off Waddell and Duncan.
Singles Results:
1. Liz Hinkle (FR) def. Emmaline Waddell, 9-7
2. Skyler Hennen (FR) def. Susan Rippee, 8-3
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-1
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-2
5. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Alyssa Pierson, 8-1
6. Meghan Roberts (FA) def. Bailey White, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Hinkle/Hennen (FR) def. Waddell/Duncan, 9-8 (7-1)
2. Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Rehkop/McClellan, 8-3
3. Busenbark/Roberts (FA) def. Pierson/White, 8-3
