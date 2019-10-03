FARMINGTON – Freshman Angelia Davis scored her third run of the game after the Farmington softball team turned three Jefferson mistakes into another walk-off victory.
The Knights flexed their power to prevail 6-5 on Wednesday as Davis smashed a pair of two-run homers and winning pitcher Jocelyn Cunningham added a solo shot.
Abby Vaugh bunted for a single after Davis was hit by a pitch to begin the bottom of the seventh inning, and both runners advanced on a wild pitch.
Abby Robbins popped up to the second baseman after Courtney Swink was awarded an intentional walk, but the ball was dropped and Davis alertly sprinted across the plate.
Cunningham finished 2-for-3 offensively, and won her ninth straight decision after relieving Robbins in the third. She worked the final five frames with just two hits allowed while striking out six.
Farmington (15-7) secured its ninth victory in 11 games, and fourth by a one-run margin in five days following three lead changes.
Jefferson (7-8) pulled even at 5-5 on an RBI single by Maggie Brunke after Morgan Figliolo doubled to lead off the fifth inning.
Cunningham then retired the last eight Blue Jays in a row, fanning the last two batters of the sixth. Third baseman McKennah Wallace made a nice play to retire speedy lead-off hitter Abi Chipps in the seventh.
Brittany Bittick put Jefferson ahead 2-0 with a two-run double after Robbins issued a lead-off walk to Brunke and allowed an ensuing double to Joceline Falkengren.
The Knights retaliated in the home half. Cunningham crushed a drive to straight-away center field, and Davis added a go-ahead, two-run shot after Wallace singled against pitcher Megan Payne.
Jefferson regained a 4-3 edge when two walks by Robbins came around to score on an errant throw by Cunningham after fielding a roller to the circle.
But Davis muscled up once again after Hannah Wood drew a two-out walk in the fourth, and finished 2-for-2 officially with four RBI.
Blue Jays catcher Catryn Cattoor caught two runners stealing.
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 2, Jackson 0
STE. GENEVIEVE – Valle Catholic executed eight double-blocks on Wednesday evening, and earned a massive 25-20, 27-25 victory over visiting Class 4 program Jackson.
Hailey Weibrecht shined at the net with eight kills and five shared blocks – both team highs – and Mia Weiler notched nine service points along with seven receptions.
Valle Catholic (10-4) enjoyed a balance attack with Ella Bertram posting seven kills and Riley Siebert connecting for six more. Both players contributed to three blocks.
Libero Brooke Viox highlighted the back-row defense with seven digs and nine receptions, and setter Rachel Loida totaled 20 assists while equaling Sam Loida with five digs.
Hannah Drury chipped in three kills and six points, and Taylor Zerwig received six serves for the Lady Warriors.
TENNIS
Potosi 5, North County 4
BONNE TERRE – Potosi capped a perfect MAAA regular season and added to its single-season record for victories after surviving a much tougher second battle with North County on Wednesday.
Senior and No. 2 singles player Emily Missey delivered the clinching victory after eight previous matches were split evenly, and the Lady Trojans prevailed 5-4.
Breanna Brown triumphed 8-2 in her varsity debut while Michelle Whitaker and Sarah Hornsey also topped their respective opponents to bolster Potosi (13-1, 8-0).
North County (7-5, 5-3) carried a 2-1 lead through doubles action as Juli Farr teamed with Nicole Martin and Katelynne Jones paired with Emily Pruneau in the win column.
Jones gained a second victory on the day at No. 5 singles, and Lauren Politte rolled 8-3 at No. 3 for the Lady Raiders.
Missey edged Martin 8-3 in the final concluded match after joining Taylor Campbell for an 8-4 doubles outcome.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Juli Farr, 8-3
2. Emily Missey (P) def. Nicole Martin, 8-3
3. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Taylor Campbell, 8-3
4. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Hanna Politte, 8-5
5. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Molly Hamby, 8-5
6. Breanna Brown (P) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-2
Doubles Results:
1. Farr/Martin (NC) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-2
2. Missey/Campbell (P) def. L Politte/H Politte, 8-4
3. Jones/Pruneau (NC) def. Coleman/Hamby, 8-3
Farmington 7, Arcadia Valley 2
IRONTON – Karmin Duncan and Kate Busenbark quickly secured singles victories without dropping a game, and the Farmington girls tennis team defeated Arcadia Valley 7-2 on Wednesday.
Olivia Busse and Meghan Roberts earned a similar 8-0 result at the No. 3 level while helping the Knights complete a doubles sweep.
Susan Rippee and Abigail Doty combined to prevail 8-1, and Farmington (8-5, 5-3) picked up additional wins from Doty (8-2) and Busse (8-5) in the singles session.
Hannah Helvey and Sidney Tyndall won their singles matched 8-3 for Arcadia Valley (3-10, 1-7) after falling 8-6 in doubles action to Emmaline Waddell and Duncan.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Emmaline Waddell, 8-3
2. Sidney Tyndall (AV) def. Susan Rippee, 8-3
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
4. Abigail Doty (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-2
5. Olivia Busse (FA) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-5
6. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Abby Misselhorn, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Waddell/Duncan (FA) def. Helvey/Tyndall, 8-6
2. Rippee/Doty (FA) def. Keith/Winnie, 8-1
3. Busse/Roberts (FA) def. Misselhorn/Graciano, 8-0
