FARMINGTON – Abby Robbins compiled 12 strikeouts in a four-hitter on Tuesday, and Farmington topped West County 6-2 in the first softball meeting ever between the programs.
Sophia White finished 2-for-3 with a double to pace the Knights (5-6), who extended a 4-1 advantage in the bottom of the fifth inning on RBI singles by Robbins and Allyson Helms.
Robbins, who issued no walks from the circle, notched an RBI ground out in the second, and Farmington capitalized on two errors with a key RBI double from McKennah Wallace for a 3-0 cushion in the third.
Ivy Meinershagen allowed three earned runs on nine hits, and fanned two in defeat. She singled and scored to bring West County within 3-1 on Jenna Simily’s RBI hit in the fourth.
Makenzie Simily homered to center in the sixth inning, and Jenna Simily went 2-for-3 with an RBI single to pace the Lady Bulldogs (2-5).
Courtney Swink, Sloane Elam and Abby Vaugh provided singles for Farmington, which opens the Jackson tournament against East Prairie on Saturday morning.
North County 12, Perryville 5
PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Emilie Morgan and winning pitcher Kiersdan Davis each finished 3-for-5 at the plate, and North County rolled to a 12-5 road victory over Perryville.
Emma Becker drilled her sixth home run of the season, and also tripled while driving in two for the Lady Raiders (14-5). Davis had a team-high three RBI, and Morgan added two more.
Sam Payne and Michaela Mason provided two singles each, and Emma Keen chipped in another one as North County tallied 12 hits overall.
Davis allowed nine hits and four walks while striking out seven in the complete-game win. Three of the five runs scored against her were earned.
TENNIS
Farmington 8, Fredericktown 1
FREDERICKTOWN – Baylee Gilliam recorded an 8-0 shutout at the No. 4 doubles spot, and Farmington moved closer to another outright MAAA girls tennis championship on Tuesday.
Bekah Kimpel, Susan Rippee and Emmaline Waddell also prevailed while playing one ranking higher than usual, as the Knights topped Fredericktown 8-1 for the second time this season.
Abby Jent and Mary Kate Burcham edged Taylor Starkey and Victoria Peppers 8-6, and Rippee paired with Waddell to clip Sophia Rehkop and Skyler Hennen 9-7 during a competitive doubles sweep.
Farmington (8-1, 6-0) can wrap up the regular season crown with a victory Tuesday at Potosi.
Starkey defeated Jent 8-6 in a much closer No. 1 singles rematch to notch the lone Fredericktown (5-6, 3-3) victory of the afternoon.
Singles Results:
1. Taylor Starkey (FR) def. Abby Jent, 8-6
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Victoria Peppers, 8-5
3. Bekah Kimpel (FA) def. Liz Hinkle, 9-7
4. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Sophia Rehkop, 8-0
5. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Skylar Hennen, 8-5
6. Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-4
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. Starkey/Peppers, 8-6
2. Kimpel/Gilliam (FA) def. Hinkle/McClellan, 8-2
3. Rippee/Waddell (FA) def. Rehkop/Hennen, 9-7
North County 5, Arcadia Valley 4
IRONTON – Jamie O’Hara and Megan Matlock teamed for a No. 1 doubles victory before capturing their respective singles matches, and North County slipped past Arcadia Valley 5-4.
Nicole Martin and Anna Hansen gave the Lady Raiders (2-6, 2-4) four singles triumphs overall. O’Hara topped Sidney Tyndall 8-6 during the tightest battle within that group.
Arcadia Valley exited the doubles with a 2-1 lead in the duel, as Kalia Keith and Faith Sasser won 8-5 and Jadelynn Winnie joined Kaitlyn Milleret for an 8-6 outcome.
Sasser and Winnie cruised through singles action for the Lady Tigers (0-9, 0-5).
Singles Results:
1. Jamie O’Hara (NC) def. Sidney Tyndall, 8-6
2. Megan Matlock (NC) def. Ashley Theros, 8-1
3. Nicole Martin (NC) def. Kalia Keith, 8-2
4. Faith Sasser (AV) def. Macey Montgomery, 8-0
5. Jadelynn Winnie (AV) def. Mackenzie Woolridge, 8-1
6. Anna Hansen (NC) def. Kaitlyn Milleret, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. O’Hara/Matlock (NC) def. Tyndall/Theros, 8-2
2. Keith/Sasser (AV) def. Martin/Montgomery, 8-5
3. Winnie/Milleret (AV) def. Woolridge/Hansen, 8-6
VOLLEYBALL
Valle Catholic 2, Fredericktown 0
FREDERICKTOWN – Junior setter Rachel Loida compiled 16 assists, 10 service points and nine digs to lead visiting Valle Catholic past Fredericktown 25-16, 25-17.
Lainey Bauman put down six kills while making 15 serve receptions, and Brooke Viox provided 15 digs and seven points along the back row for the Lady Warriors (4-4).
Valle Catholic was bolstered by five kills from Riley Siebert plus four more from Olivia Meyer. Grace Eftink shared two double blocks, and Sam Loida notched eight points.
Farmington 2, De Soto 0
DE SOTO, Mo. – Jesse Miller tallied eight kills and eight assists on Tuesday as Farmington bounced back with a 25-22, 25-15 triumph over possible district opponent De Soto.
Macy Embry brought up 10 digs, and Macey Pauls provided nine more for the Knights (16-4-1).
Blair Busenbark recorded six kills, and Sarah Bauer distributed 15 assists.
Arcadia Valley 2, North County 0
IRONTON – Josie Landrum knocked down a team-high seven kills, and also totaled eight digs and seven service points as Arcadia Valley held off North County 25-23, 25-19.
Gracee Smith provided 10 digs and six kills, including the clinching spike on match point, for the Lady Tigers (13-2-1). Kirsten Day added five kills plus four digs.
Macey Browers finished with 25 assists and 10 digs. Maddie DeMent had four kills with seven digs, and Laney Tucker contributed three kills to the win.
St. Pius 2, Ste. Genevieve 1
FESTUS, Mo. – Class 2 power St. Pius rallied after dropping an opening set that required extra points to overtake Ste. Genevieve 24-26, 25-18, 25-19.
Julia McKlin posted team highs with 11 kills and three blocks for the Dragons (7-6-2). Molly Bahr made 13 assists while Brittney Kreitler dished out 11 more.
Sydney Bumgardaner notched nine kills, and Jennifer Humbolt equaled Marysa Flieg with four apiece in the Ste. Genevieve attack.
SOCCER
Farmington 3, St. Mary’s 2
ST. LOUIS – Bryce Sancegraw buried a 25-yard free kick late in the second overtime period for his second goal of the night, giving the Farmington boys soccer team a thrilling 3-2 win over St. Mary’s.
Cole Gerstenberger netted a tying goal that originated from a long sideline throw by Sancegraw after the home team had tallied twice in the first five minutes of the second half.
The final sequence included a hard tackle on Sancegraw that drew a yellow card, and his bending strike found the mark past a wall for the golden goal.
Tristan Stotler picked up the assist when Sancegraw opened the scoring about midway through the first half for Farmington (6-2).
