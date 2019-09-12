HILLSBORO, Mo. – Abby Robbins smacked an early two-run homer, and catcher Sloane Elam connected for a solo shot as the Farmington softball team landed an uplifting road victory on Wednesday.
Jocelyn Cunningham pitched around three errors and couple of walks, and went the distance with three strikeouts to upend streaking Hillsboro 6-5.
Farmington (3-3) used aggression around the base paths to accrue six stolen bases, including three from courtesy runner Makaila Leaks, and jumped ahead 5-3 after scoring three times in the fifth inning.
Elam sparked the rally with a long drive that squirted free from the center fielder’s glove and caromed over the fence. McKennah Wallace resumed it with a two-out single.
Leask came home with the go-ahead tally as Makenna Wallace avoided being tagged out between first and second. Roberts then notched her three RBI with a single.
Hillsboro (7-2) turned a leadoff walk into a run when Alanah Dunphy scored on a wild pitch during the home half, but Cunningham received a lift from her defense.
Wallace fielded a ground ball at third and got a crucial out at home to preserve the one-run cushion, and Elam caught a runner stealing to complete the frame.
Courtney Swink returned to the starting lineup and provided an insurance RBI single for the Knights in the sixth that ultimately stood as the decisive run.
Cunningham allowed a home run to Ellie Bartlett after striking her out three previous times, but eased around a two-out walk in the Hillsboro seventh.
Julianna Johnson went 3-for-4 with a double, and Nicole Evans singled twice while reaching safely four straight times for the Hawks, who stranded the bases loaded without scoring in the first inning.
LaChance singled with two runs scored, and crossed the dish when Robbins took hurler Alex Wick deep for her second homer of the season.
Johnson briefly put Hillsboro ahead 3-2 with a two-run single in the fourth after the Farmington defense was unable to cleanly handle two infield ground balls.
Abby Vaugh finished 2-for-4 as the Farmington leadoff batter, and Cunningham netted a single.
Fredericktown 6, Van Buren 3
FREDERICKTOWN – Senior Alivia Clark belted a walk-off, three-run homer, and Fredericktown rallied from behind in the bottom of the seventh inning to overtake Van Buren 6-3 on Wednesday.
Kiley Elders pitched a complete game four-hitter with four strikeouts for the win, and overcame three defensive errors by the Lady Blackcats (4-0).
Fredericktown trailed 3-1 before picked up one run in the sixth and four in the seventh. Clark finished with two hits and three RBI overall.
Brezlyn Boswell added two hits with two RBI, and Makayla Tourville drove in another run toward the victory. The Lady Blackcats totaled eight hits.
North County 20, Herculaneum 3
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Emma Becker finished 3-for-3 with five RBI and four runs scored, and the North County offense kept rolling in a 20-3 victory Herculaneum that lasted three innings.
Emilie Morgan collected three RBI while going 2-for-4, and North County (6-0) picked up two more hits from both Cheyenne Dickens and Jill Wruck.
Brianna Morgan walked three and allowed one hit over two innings for the win. She surrendered one earned run and struck out four.
You have free articles remaining.
Freshman Zoey Cheek went 1-for-1 off the bench while starters Kennedy Kohler, Kiersdan Davis, Brianna Morgan and Taizja Lawless also provided hits for the Lady Raiders.
VOLLEYBALL
Windsor 2, Ste. Genevieve 0
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Ste. Genevieve was unable to convert its lone game point during the second set, and Windsor scored the last three to secure a 25-18, 28-26 triumph on Wednesday night.
Sophomore Abby Moore highlighted the attack with nine kills for the Dragons (1-2), while Marysa Flieg and Ella Reed knocked down seven each.
Brittney Kreitler compiled 20 assists, and Maci Reynolds added three kills plus the lone service ace by Ste. Genevieve.
TENNIS
Potosi 8, Windsor 1
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Michelle Whitaker and Taylor Campbell each posted a dominant 8-1 singles result to lead the Potosi girls tennis team past Windsor 8-1 on Wednesday.
Emily Missey and Molly Hamby emerged from much closer 8-6 battles, and Kennedy Coleman continued to thrive at No. 5 singles by winning 8-2 for the Lady Trojans (4-0, 2-0).
Potosi was tested in all three doubles contests before sweeping that phase. Whitaker paired with Sarah Hornsey to prevail 8-6 at the No. 1 ranking.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Mackenzie Sosa, 8-1
2. Emily MIssey (P) def. Bailey Anderson, 8-6
3. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Mackenzie Lamkins, 8-1
4. Alyssa Wiener (W) def. Sarah Hornsey, 8-2
5. Kennedy Coleman (P) def. Kiley Gordon, 8-2
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Mackenzie Cope, 8-6
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Sosa/Anderson, 8-6
2. MIssey/Campbell (P) def. Wiener/Nicole Rice, 8-5
3. Coleman/Hamby (P) def. Lamkins/Symphony Schodroski, 8-4
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.