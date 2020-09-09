Roundup: Softball Raiders get first victory

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BONNE TERRE – Cheyenne Dickens pitched a three-inning perfect game while celebrating Senior Day, and the North County softball team routed Herculaneum 15-0 on Wednesday afternoon.

Emilie Morgan finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Kylie Moebes drove in three on an inside-the-park home run for the Lady Raiders (1-2).

Kylie Jones added three RBI while going 2-for-2 at the plate, and Zoey Cheek singled twice. Sammy Waller, Alexia Richards and Dickens also provided hits.

Dickens retired all nine batters faced, and collected eight strikeouts.

GIRLS TENNIS

North County 8, St. Pius 1

FESTUS, Mo. – The North County girls tennis team was forced to work hard for positive singles results, but pulled away from St. Pius 8-1 on Thursday.

Five of the six singles contest required at least 13 games, and No. 1 player Lauren Politte edged Sophia Stolzer by the smallest possible margin in a tiebreaker 9-8 (8-6).