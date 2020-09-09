Roundup: Softball Raiders get first victory

BONNE TERRE – Cheyenne Dickens pitched a three-inning perfect game while celebrating Senior Day, and the North County softball team routed Herculaneum 15-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
Emilie Morgan finished 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Kylie Moebes drove in three on an inside-the-park home run for the Lady Raiders (1-2).
Kylie Jones added three RBI while going 2-for-2 at the plate, and Zoey Cheek singled twice. Sammy Waller, Alexia Richards and Dickens also provided hits.
Dickens retired all nine batters faced, and collected eight strikeouts.
GIRLS TENNIS
North County 8, St. Pius 1
FESTUS, Mo. – The North County girls tennis team was forced to work hard for positive singles results, but pulled away from St. Pius 8-1 on Thursday.
Five of the six singles contest required at least 13 games, and No. 1 player Lauren Politte edged Sophia Stolzer by the smallest possible margin in a tiebreaker 9-8 (8-6).
Julianna Farr and Katelynne Jones each posted 8-5 wins, and Hanna Politte held off Eleanor Fehlker-Campbell 8-6 for the Lady Raiders (3-0).
Lucy Pace added a more dominant 8-2 performance, and joined Emily Pruneau during a North County doubles sweep.
Isabella Barbogallo captured the No. 6 singles match for St. Pius.
Singles Results:
1. Lauren Politte (NC) def. Sophia Stolzer, 9-8 (8-6)
2. Julianna Farr (NC) def. Caroline Kurzweil, 8-5
3. Hanna Politte (NC) def. Eleanor Fehlker-Campbell, 8-6
4. Katelynne Jones (NC) def. Sofia Keene, 8-5
5. Lucy Pace (NC) def. Brooke Pesek, 8-2
6. Isabella Barbogallo (SP) def. Emily Pruneau, 8-5
Doubles Results:
1. L Politte/H Politte (NC) def. Stolzer/Kurzweil, 8-4
2. Farr/Jones (NC) def. Fehlker-Campbell/Keene, 8-1
3. Pace/Pruneau (NC) def. Pesek/Kraus, 8-2
Farmington 8, Arcadia Valley 1
FARMINGTON – Kate Busenbark, Karmin Duncan, Diep Phan and Abigail Thurman progressed through singles play without dropping a game for Farmington on Thursday.
Senior Reece Gibson moved into the varsity doubles lineup alongside Andrea White to prevail 8-6, and the Knights topped MAAA opponent Arcadia Valley 8-1 overall.
Susan Rippee equaled her 8-2 singles result with the same score alongside Abigail Doty in doubles action for Farmington (3-0, 2-0).
Senior standout Hannah Helvey claimed the lone match victory for Arcadia Valley (0-3, 0-3) by topping Doty 8-3 atop the rankings.
Singles Results:
1. Hannah Helvey (AV) def. Abigail Doty, 8-3
2. Kate Busenbark (FA) def. Kalia Keith, 8-0
3. Karmin Duncan (FA) def. Jadelynn Winnie, 8-0
4. Susan Rippee (FA) def. Grace Young, 8-2
5. Diep Phan (FA) def. Abigail Misselhorn, 8-0
6. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Aniyah Graciano, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Doty/Rippee (FA) def. Helvey/Young, 8-2
2. Busenbark/Duncan (FA) def. Keith/Misselhorn, 8-1
3. Andrea White/Reece Gibson (FA) def. Winnie/Graciano, 8-6
Potosi 5, Windsor 4
IMPERIAL, Mo. – Sarah Hornsey rattled off five straight games after trailing 3-6, and helped the Potosi girls tennis team edge Windsor 5-4 on Wednesday.
Hornsey preceded her 8-6 comeback at No. 2 singles by pairing with top-ranked Michelle Whitaker for an 8-6 doubles result. Whitaker eased to an 8-0 shutout in her singles outing.
Emma Hoffmann also won twice for the Lady Trojans (2-0), rolling past Jade Allen 8-2 and joining Molly Hamby at No. 2 doubles to prevail 8-4.
Peyton Raney, Symphony Schodroski and Miranda Mitchell earned singles victories for Windsor.
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Allison Davis, 8-0
2. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Mia Steighorst, 8-6
3. Payton Raney (W) def. Molly Hamby, 8-2
4. Emma Hoffmann (P) def. Jade Allen, 8-2
5. Symphony Schodroski (W) def. Tori Krebs, 8-4
6. Miranda Mitchell (W) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-1
Doubles Results:
1. Whitaker/Hornsey (P) def. Sowa/Schodroski, 8-6
2. Hamby/Hoffman (P) def. Chaney/Gonzalez, 8-4
3. Steighorst/Peterson (W) def. Krebs/Littrell, 8-3
