CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – Brittney Kreitler collected four hits during a softball doubleheader, but Mineral Area could not produce its first victory of the young season.

SE Illinois thrived offensively during the third inning of each contest, and emerged with wins of 8-1 and 7-2 on Tuesday afternoon for a sweep at neutral Shawnee Park.

The Cardinals mustered just four hits in game one. Chelbi Poucher had an RBI single in the fourth inning, and also walked while Elly Pattengill, Alyssa Brown and Kreitler also singled.

SE Illinois broke a scoreless deadlock in the third with five runs off MAC starter Alyssa Spane, who picked up two strikeouts over six innings.

Three defensive errors resulted in five unearned runs charged to Spane. The Falcons finished with 13 hits against the returning sophomore.

Kreitler finished 3-for-4 with a triple and stolen base in game two, and Mineral Area grabbed a brief 2-1 lead in the top of the second inning.

SE Illinois countered with four runs against Brown in the third, and was not threatened from there.

Emily Miranda connected for an RBI single, and Julz Johnson doubled and scored for the Cardinals. Anna Gremaud and Pattengill also chipped in singles.

Mattison Webb posted 3 2/3 innings, and allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out two in relief of Brown.

Mineral Area (0-8) is scheduled for its home opener against Lewis & Clark on Thursday.