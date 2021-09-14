Seckman stops Knights’ streak with 6-4 triumph

The Knights would not generate another base runner until the sixth. Swink reached base three times overall, and quieted the Seckman bats with four scoreless inning of relief.

She was helped defensively as Wallace caught a runner stealing third in the fifth. Jarvis reached high to catch a dangerous drive to left in the sixth, and Grimes made a sliding grab in right to begin the seventh.

Lindsey recorded four assists on solid plays at shortstop for the Jaguars, and robbed Miller by ranging up the middle and throwing her out with a spin in the bottom of the fourth.

Seckman stranded 11 on base and struck out four times against both Swink and Elly Robbins while still taking the victory.

Farmington coach Bryan Wallen argued a reversed call by the field umpire in the third inning. Although a throw from second base clearly beat Davis to first by more than a full step, she was initially ruled safe.

Seckman coach Steve Bonastia earlier voiced displeasure with the strike zone, suggesting that pitchers from both teams were getting squeezed.

The Knights return to SEMO Conference action on Wednesday at Jackson.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.