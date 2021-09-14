Seckman stops Knights’ streak with 6-4 triumph

FARMINGTON – Perhaps the Farmington softball team was simply due for a collective letdown. Seckman pitcher Madi Conrad made sure it happened.
The senior right-hander twirled five hitless inning in a relief capacity, and Seckman capitalized on early walks and errors to outlast the Knights 6-4 on Monday.
Leadoff batter Abby Harvell finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and standout shortstop Josie Lindsey notched a couple of RBI singles to power the Jaguars.
Farmington had scored at least seven runs in every contest during a 10-game win streak, and merited a sparkling No. 3 state ranking in Class 4 after winning the Seckman Tournament on Saturday.
But the Knights were unable to execute at that level this time. They mustered only three infield hits for the afternoon, all occurring in the second inning.
Conrad took over in the circle when back discomfort prevented starter Jenna Volz from returning for the third inning as Seckman carried a 5-3 lead.
Conrad proceeded to retire 11 consecutive batters with three strikeouts overall, then worked around a pair of walks plus two defensive miscues during an anxious home half of the seventh.
The Jaguars failed to record an out on a fielder’s choice as Jocelyn Grimes was called safe at home when Jayden Tucker put a ground ball in play.
Angelia Davis drew a two-out walk to load the bases as hurlers and batters operated within an often disputed strike zone.
Conrad sealed the outcome against freshman batter Elly Robbins by inducing a fluttering pop fly to third baseman Chris Stanley near the line.
Seckman grabbed a 3-0 lead without benefit of a hit during the opening frame as Knights senior Abby Robbins struggled to establish control.
Lindsey scored on a wild pitch after taking a bounced delivery off the left ankle. Two walks and another hit batsman continued the rally before an error brought in the third run.
Elly Robbins relieved with one out, and yielded three runs over the next 2 2/3 innings as Harvell and Lindsey connected for back-to-back singles in the second and third.
Volz surrendered leadoff walks to Elly Robbins and McKennah Wallace in the Farmington second, and RBI ground outs by Abbie Miller and Jayce Jarvis made it 5-2 after Shelby Bowling tapped an infield hit.
Courtney Swink hustled out an RBI bunt single with two outs, and Tucker joined her on base before Volz escaped further damage by alertly fielding a sharp comebacker.
The Knights would not generate another base runner until the sixth. Swink reached base three times overall, and quieted the Seckman bats with four scoreless inning of relief.
She was helped defensively as Wallace caught a runner stealing third in the fifth. Jarvis reached high to catch a dangerous drive to left in the sixth, and Grimes made a sliding grab in right to begin the seventh.
Lindsey recorded four assists on solid plays at shortstop for the Jaguars, and robbed Miller by ranging up the middle and throwing her out with a spin in the bottom of the fourth.
Seckman stranded 11 on base and struck out four times against both Swink and Elly Robbins while still taking the victory.
Farmington coach Bryan Wallen argued a reversed call by the field umpire in the third inning. Although a throw from second base clearly beat Davis to first by more than a full step, she was initially ruled safe.
Seckman coach Steve Bonastia earlier voiced displeasure with the strike zone, suggesting that pitchers from both teams were getting squeezed.
The Knights return to SEMO Conference action on Wednesday at Jackson.