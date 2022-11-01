Several Knights, Raiders make all-district softball

Farmington collected 28 victories, along with its first SEMO conference title, and recently earned the top seed for the Class 4, District 1 softball playoffs.

Although the Knights fell 8-5 in the championship game against Notre Dame, six of their starters have since received First Team all-district recognition.

Farmington is represented by infielders Angelia Davis, Jayce Jarvis and Shelby Bowling, outfielder Elly Robbins, pitcher Avery Graham and catcher Jayden Tucker.

Senior center fielder and leadoff batter Zoey Cheek also made the First Team for North County.

Davis slugged 11 home runs and drove in 36 runs as the everyday shortstop. Jarvis posted five homers, 28 RBI and a team-high 16 stolen bases, while Bowling maintained a .467 average with 43 RBI.

Robbins improved her offensive numbers following an all-state freshman campaign, batting .504 during her second varsity season. Out of her school-record 66 hits this fall, 42 resulted in extra bases.

Davis and Robbins, who connected for 10 home runs and nine triples, shared the Farmington team lead with 48 runs scored.

Tucker contributed a .411 average with 25 RBI, and had a superb .980 fielding percentage behind the plate. Graham went 12-4 in the circle with a 2.84 ERA over 69 innings pitched.

Second Team selections include Farmington utility player Alayna Resinger plus durable North County pitcher Sammy Waller and catcher Madi Pyeatt.

Eight schools were assigned to Class 4, District 1 this season.

Class 4, District 1 Softball

All-District First Team

Infield

Nayla Bonner – Sikeston

Rakira Brogan – Cape Central

Ainsley Burnett – Notre Dame

Hailey Burnett – Notre Dame

Angelia Davis – Farmington

Kadi Dohogne – Notre Dame

Caroline Gremaud – Perryville

Jayce Jarvis – Farmington

Bailey Propst – Festus

Outfield

Zoey Cheek – North County

Elly Robbins – Farmington

Dakota Thompson – Sikeston

Ali Ziegler – Notre Dame

Pitcher

Avery Graham – Farmington

Halle Ressel – Notre Dame

Alyson Stortz – Perryville

Catcher

Hailey Cantrell – Sikeston

Jayden Tucker – Farmington

DP/Utility

Shelby Bowling – Farmington

At-Large

Rylie Moore – Festus

All-District Second Team

Infield

Ella DeClue – De Soto

Laura Hamby – Cape Central

Carlie Holdman – Perryville

Brileigh Newman – Sikeston

Rhylee Wengart – Perryville

Breanna White – Perryville

Outfield

Anna Arman – Festus

Olivia Gadberry – Sikeston

Isabella Pattengill – Cape Central

Alehsyn Zinn – De Soto

Pitcher

Maddie Kissee – Festus

Kylee Turner – De Soto

Sammy Waller – North County

Keri Williams – Cape Central

Catcher

Cameron Hayes-Gowen – De Soto

Madi Pyeatt – North County

Kylee Stortz – Perryville

DP/Utility

Addison Glidewell – De Soto

Alayna Resinger – Farmington

Emma Steimle – Notre Dame