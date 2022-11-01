Several Knights, Raiders make all-district softball

Farmington collected 28 victories, along with its first SEMO conference title, and recently earned the top seed for the Class 4, District 1 softball playoffs.
Although the Knights fell 8-5 in the championship game against Notre Dame, six of their starters have since received First Team all-district recognition.
Farmington is represented by infielders Angelia Davis, Jayce Jarvis and Shelby Bowling, outfielder Elly Robbins, pitcher Avery Graham and catcher Jayden Tucker.
Senior center fielder and leadoff batter Zoey Cheek also made the First Team for North County.
Davis slugged 11 home runs and drove in 36 runs as the everyday shortstop. Jarvis posted five homers, 28 RBI and a team-high 16 stolen bases, while Bowling maintained a .467 average with 43 RBI.
Robbins improved her offensive numbers following an all-state freshman campaign, batting .504 during her second varsity season. Out of her school-record 66 hits this fall, 42 resulted in extra bases.
Davis and Robbins, who connected for 10 home runs and nine triples, shared the Farmington team lead with 48 runs scored.
Tucker contributed a .411 average with 25 RBI, and had a superb .980 fielding percentage behind the plate. Graham went 12-4 in the circle with a 2.84 ERA over 69 innings pitched.
Second Team selections include Farmington utility player Alayna Resinger plus durable North County pitcher Sammy Waller and catcher Madi Pyeatt.
Eight schools were assigned to Class 4, District 1 this season.
Class 4, District 1 Softball
All-District First Team
Infield
Nayla Bonner – Sikeston
Rakira Brogan – Cape Central
Ainsley Burnett – Notre Dame
Hailey Burnett – Notre Dame
Angelia Davis – Farmington
Kadi Dohogne – Notre Dame
Caroline Gremaud – Perryville
Jayce Jarvis – Farmington
Bailey Propst – Festus
Outfield
Zoey Cheek – North County
Elly Robbins – Farmington
Dakota Thompson – Sikeston
Ali Ziegler – Notre Dame
Pitcher
Avery Graham – Farmington
Halle Ressel – Notre Dame
Alyson Stortz – Perryville
Catcher
Hailey Cantrell – Sikeston
Jayden Tucker – Farmington
DP/Utility
Shelby Bowling – Farmington
At-Large
Rylie Moore – Festus
All-District Second Team
Infield
Ella DeClue – De Soto
Laura Hamby – Cape Central
Carlie Holdman – Perryville
Brileigh Newman – Sikeston
Rhylee Wengart – Perryville
Breanna White – Perryville
Outfield
Anna Arman – Festus
Olivia Gadberry – Sikeston
Isabella Pattengill – Cape Central
Alehsyn Zinn – De Soto
Pitcher
Maddie Kissee – Festus
Kylee Turner – De Soto
Sammy Waller – North County
Keri Williams – Cape Central
Catcher
Cameron Hayes-Gowen – De Soto
Madi Pyeatt – North County
Kylee Stortz – Perryville
DP/Utility
Addison Glidewell – De Soto
Alayna Resinger – Farmington
Emma Steimle – Notre Dame