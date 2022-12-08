 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sherrill joins Mineral Area softball

  • Updated
Sherrill joins Mineral Area softball
Submitted Photo, FHS Athletics

Farmington High School senior Olivia Sherrill recently signed to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Sherrill posted a .294 batting average last season as a first baseman and designated player for the state-ranked and 28-11 Knights. Also seated, from left, are Mary Sherrill and John Sherrill.  Pictured standing are Mineral Area athletic director Jim Gerwitz and Farmington assistant softball coach Allison Pingel. 

