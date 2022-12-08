Farmington High School senior Olivia Sherrill recently signed to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Sherrill posted a .294 batting average last season as a first baseman and designated player for the state-ranked and 28-11 Knights. Also seated, from left, are Mary Sherrill and John Sherrill. Pictured standing are Mineral Area athletic director Jim Gerwitz and Farmington assistant softball coach Allison Pingel.
Sherrill joins Mineral Area softball
