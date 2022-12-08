Sherrill joins Mineral Area softball

Farmington High School senior Olivia Sherrill recently signed to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College. Sherrill posted a .294 batting average last season as a first baseman and designated player for the state-ranked and 28-11 Knights. Also seated, from left, are Mary Sherrill and John Sherrill. Pictured standing are Mineral Area athletic director Jim Gerwitz and Farmington assistant softball coach Allison Pingel.