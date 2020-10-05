Sikeston strikes early to defeat North County

Dickens retired 11 of her next 12 batters – working around a lead-off bloop double by Julia Spurlock in the third – and was helped when catcher Madi Pyeatt held two tipped third strikes.

But the Lady Raiders could not solve Bonner, who was unfazed by three errors behind her over the first three innings. Her first adversity arrived in the fourth.

Three straight North County hitters got aboard with one out, as singles by Emilie Morgan and Pyeatt sandwiched a booted ground ball that allowed Dickens to reach.

Bonner responded with two crucial strikeouts to strand the bases loaded, then fanned the first two batters in the home half of the fifth.

James extended the Sikeston lead to 6-0 with a drive toward the right-center alley that touched down after nearly being corralled on a sprint by center fielder Zoey Cheek.

Kaylee Pipes prompted that rally with a lead-off bunt single and stolen base. She advanced to third when a routine pop fly near the third-base line fell for the fourth North County error.

Despite their struggles, the Lady Raiders were one batter away from bringing up the potential tying run after Kylie Moebes began the seventh with an opposite-field double to right.