Sikeston strikes early to defeat North County

BONNE TERRE – Sikeston maximized two prominent scoring chances, while two bases-loaded opportunities slipped away from North County.
Right-hander Nayla Bonner carried a shutout bid into the seventh inning, and pitched a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts on Monday as the Bulldogs secured a 6-1 softball victory.
Jordi Janes went 2-for-4, including an insurance two-run double in the sixth inning, and Sikeston (6-8, 2-3) remained in control after scoring four times in the opening frame.
North County (4-9, 0-7) could not capitalize on five defensive errors by the Bulldogs, and finished 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position to cap a winless SEMO Conference season.
Lady Raiders senior Cheyenne Dickens compiled 12 strikeouts, and allowed two earned runs on seven hits in defeat. She likewise lasted the duration after regrouping from a rocky start.
Dickens began her first five opposing batters with a first-pitch ball, and surrendered consecutive singles to Bonner, James and Hailey Cantrell.
The North County defense failed to record outs on sacrifice RBI by Bailey Brown on a dropped fly ball and Kalee Kitchen on a safety squeeze bunt that was thrown away.
Lydia Hodgkiss made it 4-0 with a soft infield single that contacted the dirt and spun away from charging shortstop Emilie Morgan with two outs.
Dickens retired 11 of her next 12 batters – working around a lead-off bloop double by Julia Spurlock in the third – and was helped when catcher Madi Pyeatt held two tipped third strikes.
But the Lady Raiders could not solve Bonner, who was unfazed by three errors behind her over the first three innings. Her first adversity arrived in the fourth.
Three straight North County hitters got aboard with one out, as singles by Emilie Morgan and Pyeatt sandwiched a booted ground ball that allowed Dickens to reach.
Bonner responded with two crucial strikeouts to strand the bases loaded, then fanned the first two batters in the home half of the fifth.
James extended the Sikeston lead to 6-0 with a drive toward the right-center alley that touched down after nearly being corralled on a sprint by center fielder Zoey Cheek.
Kaylee Pipes prompted that rally with a lead-off bunt single and stolen base. She advanced to third when a routine pop fly near the third-base line fell for the fourth North County error.
Despite their struggles, the Lady Raiders were one batter away from bringing up the potential tying run after Kylie Moebes began the seventh with an opposite-field double to right.
Addie Goggin punched an ensuing RBI single up the middle to snap the shutout, and Bonner plunked Alexis Pace in the thigh two pitches later.
North County loaded the bases when No. 9 batter Sammy Waller reached on a fielder’s choice that Bonner threw low to third.
Bonner was forced to navigate the top of the order, still with no outs, but induced a comebacker to forced Goggin out at home. A pivotal strikeout and final ground ball closed out the win.
Cheek provided a two-out double in the fifth for North County, which lost an early runner as Taizja Lawless slid past second base and was alertly tagged by James.
