Skyline edges Potosi 1-0 in extra-inning title game

Haylee Sansoucie and Hannah Jarvis had the lone singles for the Lady Trojans, who were given ample opportunity to prevail by their dominant lefty.

Potosi (26-4) hoped to become the first softball state champion from the MAAA conference after both Central and West County finished runner-up in recent years.

Huck amassed an incredible 28 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings, and allowed eight hits plus three walks in defeat. She did not surrender a hit until the bottom of the seventh.

Skyline had two runners aboard in the opening frame, but Huck won an eight-pitch battle for her fourth strikeout after a throw to first baseman Jade Williams was dropped.

Huck went on to retire 17 of the next 18 batters, then needed to regroup at arguably the most stressful moment when the bottom of the seventh inning was delayed for a few minutes.

Taylor Hunt singled Jorden Hodges to third when outfielders Chelbi Poucher and Sansoucie converged in right-center field. Poucher sustained a bloody nose on the play as the ball landed safely.