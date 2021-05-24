Skyline edges Potosi 1-0 in extra-inning title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The previous record for strikeouts in a MSHSAA state championship game for spring softball was 12.
Potosi junior Sami Huck blew past that total amid the fifth inning in another masterful performance from the circle on Sunday.
But the Lady Trojans were silenced offensively by opposing hurler Lilly Whitten in a classic duel that was ultimately settled by a defensive misplay.
Ella Dougherty guided a flare into shallow right-center field for a walk-off RBI single, and Skyline edged Potosi 1-0 in the 12th inning to capture the Class 2 state title.
Leadoff batter Keelie Holmes finished 3-for-6 with two bunt singles and three stolen bases, and scored the winning run when Dougherty made just enough contact with two outs.
Holmes was credited with a double to begin the bottom of the 12th as left fielder Danielle King charged in for a fly ball that narrowly eluded her glove.
Skyline (24-1) overcame 12 runners left on base, and triumphed via shutout in both games at the final four after topping Kennett 5-0 Saturday.
Whitten, who missed more than a month of the season due to illness, pitched a two-hitter and walked six while fanning 17 for the win. She carried a no-hitter into the eighth.
Haylee Sansoucie and Hannah Jarvis had the lone singles for the Lady Trojans, who were given ample opportunity to prevail by their dominant lefty.
Potosi (26-4) hoped to become the first softball state champion from the MAAA conference after both Central and West County finished runner-up in recent years.
Huck amassed an incredible 28 strikeouts over 11 2/3 innings, and allowed eight hits plus three walks in defeat. She did not surrender a hit until the bottom of the seventh.
Skyline had two runners aboard in the opening frame, but Huck won an eight-pitch battle for her fourth strikeout after a throw to first baseman Jade Williams was dropped.
Huck went on to retire 17 of the next 18 batters, then needed to regroup at arguably the most stressful moment when the bottom of the seventh inning was delayed for a few minutes.
Taylor Hunt singled Jorden Hodges to third when outfielders Chelbi Poucher and Sansoucie converged in right-center field. Poucher sustained a bloody nose on the play as the ball landed safely.
Huck worked around two more runners in the eighth and another outfield miscue in the ninth. Holmes’ second bunt single in the 10th caused no damage as Huck overpowered the next two batters.
The Tigers wasted a leadoff single by Grace Edge and one-out walk to Whitten in the 11th, but only after Jarvis reeled in a high delivery to prevent a potential game-ending wild pitch.
Potosi had its first quality scoring chance in the top of the fourth. Whitten fanned Gracie Lawson and Jarvis, however, after Huck walked and advanced to third with one out on an error and wild pitch.
Sansoucie ended the no-hit hopes of Whitten with a single in the eighth, and Skyline turned a crucial double play in the ninth before Jarvis lined her two-out single to left.
Poucher coaxed a lead-off walk in the Potosi 11th, but returned to first base when a subsequent bunt by Emily Hochstatter touched her foot and was ruled dead while hustling down the line.
Holmes made an alert defensive play moments later, fielding a ground ball at shortstop and throwing to third to cut down Poucher, who had moved to second on a wild pitch.
Only three runners advanced past first base for the Lady Trojans, who were shut out for the third time this season and entered the contest riding a nine-game win streak.
Hunt contributed two hits for Skyline in a showdown that spanned 2 hours, 53 minutes and began one hour later than its expected 4 p.m. start time at Killian Softball Complex.
Huck (20-2) threw 140 of her 198 pitches for strikes.
Potosi 3, Diamond 0
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Potosi received a productive boost from the lower portion of the batting order on Saturday, and defeated Diamond 3-0 in the Class 2 state semifinal round.
Sami Huck stifled the Wildcats with 14 strikeouts in a no-hitter, and allowed three batters to reach base while needing just 85 pitches to complete seven innings.
Diamond hurler Madison Bentley was also in control until the fourth when Potosi tallied all three of its runs with the help of two walks.
Huck moved from first to third on a throwing error by the catcher, and crossed the plate for a 1-0 lead on an RBI ground out by Gracie Lawson.
Sophomore Jade Williams restarted the rally with a hit while going 2-for-3 overall, and ensuing RBI singles by senior Emma Eaton and No. 9 batter Haylee Sansoucie provided insurance.
Caitlyn Suhrie reached first base to open the game for Diamond (20-3) when a third strike was dropped by catcher Hannah Jarvis.
Huck was unflappable while retiring the next 19 batters consecutively, including seven in a row on strikeouts during one juncture.
She sealed the outcome by fielding a comebacker by Piper Brewer after Grace Frazier walked and Lexy Bridges reached on a two-out error in the top of the seventh.
The Tigers sent only two batted balls past the infield as Frazier and Bentley flied out on back-to-back swings in the fourth inning.
Huck doubled in the sixth to finish 1-for-1 overall with two walks. Potosi stranded Williams following her leadoff single in the seventh.
Bentley compiled nine strikeouts while allowing three runs on five hits in the loss.