 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smith taking swing to St. Charles

  • 0
Smith taking swing to St. Charles
Matt King,

West County High School senior Reese Smith recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at St. Charles Community College, located in Cottleville, Mo. Smith earned all-conference honors last spring and helped the Lady Bulldogs win the MAAA tournament championship in her third year as a starting infielder. Also seated are her mother Michelle Smith and father Brian Smith. Standing, from left, are St. Charles head softball coach Dustin Wengert and West County head softball coach C.J. Wright.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana's fans prepare for Qatar World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News