Smith taking swing to St. Charles

West County High School senior Reese Smith recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at St. Charles Community College, located in Cottleville, Mo. Smith earned all-conference honors last spring and helped the Lady Bulldogs win the MAAA tournament championship in her third year as a starting infielder. Also seated are her mother Michelle Smith and father Brian Smith. Standing, from left, are St. Charles head softball coach Dustin Wengert and West County head softball coach C.J. Wright.