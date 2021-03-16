Softball Cardinals end slide with split

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. – The Mineral Area softball team ended a nine-game losing skid on Monday, defeating the Williams Baptist junior varsity 5-3 in game two of a doubleheader.

Kylee Price pitched a complete game four-hitter with two earned runs allowed, and Taylor Henson produced a double and RBI while going 2-for-4.

The Cardinals scored once in the fifth inning and three times in the sixth to overcome a 3-2 deficit. Mackenzie Robinson and Alex Sikes each provided RBI singles off the bench.

Amber Cage and Price also singled and scored.

Mineral Area scored first in game one, but Williams Baptist broke through with five runs in each of the last two innings for a 10-2 triumph.

Molly Callihan put the Cardinals ahead 2-0 with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Abbie Mendenhall carried a shutout bid into the fifth, but allowed three earned runs of six total in defeat.

Kennedy Coleman went 2-for-2 at the plate while Price and Henson singled.

Mineral Area (3-13) will return to action next Tuesday at Region 16 opponent East Central.

