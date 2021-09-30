Softball: Farmington withstands Oakville for 24th victory

FARMINGTON – Angelia Davis belted her ninth home run while going 2-for-3 with three RBI, and the Farmington softball team added another victory to its single-season record.

Abby Robbins finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Knights withstood a final threat from visiting Oakville to prevail 7-6 on Wednesday.

Courtney Swink pitched four innings, and allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits for the win. Elly Robbins yielded three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out three over three frames.

Farmington (24-6) scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to snap a 2-2 tie, then held on after Oakville (12-8) tallied two in the top of the seventh.

Jayce Jarvis went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks. Jayden Tucker had a hit with two runs scored, and McKennah Wallace singled for the Knights.

Farmington overcame five defensive errors.

Poplar Bluff 8, North County 5