Softball: Farmington withstands Oakville for 24th victory

FARMINGTON – Angelia Davis belted her ninth home run while going 2-for-3 with three RBI, and the Farmington softball team added another victory to its single-season record.
Abby Robbins finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored as the Knights withstood a final threat from visiting Oakville to prevail 7-6 on Wednesday.
Courtney Swink pitched four innings, and allowed three runs, one earned, on two hits for the win. Elly Robbins yielded three runs, two earned, on five hits while striking out three over three frames.
Farmington (24-6) scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to snap a 2-2 tie, then held on after Oakville (12-8) tallied two in the top of the seventh.
Jayce Jarvis went 1-for-1 with a double and two walks. Jayden Tucker had a hit with two runs scored, and McKennah Wallace singled for the Knights.
Farmington overcame five defensive errors.
Poplar Bluff 8, North County 5
BONNE TERRE – Morgan Courtney had three hits, Adrianne Casey drove in two runs and Poplar Bluff defeated North County 8-5 in a SEMO Conference game on Wednesday.
Poplar Bluff (12-8, 4-2) scored five runs in the second inning, to build a 7-1 lead. Clara Rahlmann pitched all seven innings and struck out three for the win.
North County (11-9, 3-3) produced three runs in the sixth before its comeback attempt fell short. Sammy Waller allowed 12 hits in the loss, but six of the eight runs scored against her were unearned.
Autumn Bullock was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, and catcher Madi Pyeatt doubled among a team-high three hits for the Lady Raiders.
Kylie Moebes collected an RBI double with two runs scored. Waller notched a fourth double overall for North County while Makenna Pierce and Emilie Morgan contributed one single each.