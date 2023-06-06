Gracie Wright, Reese Smith and Morgan Simily were forced to wait until their sophomore year at West County to experience varsity softball after a pandemic wiped out the 2020 season.

Even without 20 or more games of potential production, all three players recently graduated as program record holders for the Lady Bulldogs.

With Valle Catholic capturing the Class 1 state title and West County second place in Class 2, the MAAA reached unprecedented heights since expanding to an eight-team spring conference.

The MHSFCA has released its list of 2023 all-state honors, and the league celebrated its highest total to date of 11 players for a single season.

Valle Catholic received three First Team Class 1 selections with sophomore pitcher Abree Zipprich, junior shortstop Ade Weiler and senior second baseman Macy Wolk.

Zipprich compiled 229 strikeouts, including a remarkable 30 over two games at the state final four, and carried a 0.89 ERA. She also batted .537 with eight home runs and 34 RBI to power the offense.

Weiler posted a .462 average, and was the team leader in stolen bases from the leadoff spot. Wolk had 16 extra-base hits amid a .458 batting average.

Wright finished every eligible season at West County as an all-state performer, recognized this time as a First Team pitcher after becoming the all-time leader in striketouts at her school.

She fanned a single-game record 17 in the state semifinal victory over Ava, notched a 23-4 mark within the circle, and took a 0.80 ERA into the title game against nationally ranked Mt. Vernon.

Wright delivered a team-high .536 batting average atop the lineup, along with 10 doubles, three triples and three home runs.

Simily shined defensively in center field, and compiled 21 stolen bases as the all-time standard at West County. She made the First team by batting .478 with 12 doubles, three home runs and 24 RBI.

Smith embarked on an offensive tear in mid-April, and raised her average to .506 while totaling 10 home runs and 27 RBI. The Second Team infielder is the career program leader in homers and walks.

Two Central sophomores – catcher Kaydence Cosby and shortstop Sydney Miles – are officially half way to possible four-time all-state status.

Cosby earned back-to-back First Team recognition behind a powerful bat from the clean-up spot. Miles collected a Second Team honor as a constant extra-base threat and smooth fielder.

Another standout shortstop, sophomore Ava Huber, landed on the Class 2 Second Team after setting the offensive table for MAAA regular-season champion Ste. Genevieve.

Center fielder Emily Hochstatter and first baseman Jade Williams also made the Second Team after the steering Potosi toward a district runner-up finish.