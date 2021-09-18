Softball Roundup: Fredericktown finishes 2-1 at St. Pius tourney

FESTUS, Mo. – The Fredericktown softball team collected a second victory in three games at the St. Pius Tournament after edging Herculaneum 10-8 on Saturday afternoon.
Fredericktown (5-8), who notched 13 hits overall, scored four times in the second and third innings to build a 9-2 lead before hanging on.
Makayla Tourville posted three hits with a team-high three RBI, and Faith Kinkead added three more hits for the Lady Blackcats.
Winning pitcher Calie Allgier allowed six runs while striking out three over four innings. Kiley Elders surrendered two runs and fanned four in the three-inning save.
Valley Park rallied from a 6-1 deficit earlier Saturday, and topped Fredericktown 11-9 after scoring twice in the top of the eighth inning.
Emma Wengler paced the Lady Blackcats with four hits and three RBI. Tourville had three hits and three RBI offensively, and Elders went the distance in defeat with eight strikeouts from the circle.
Sadie Gibson generated three RBI with two hits, and Fredericktown began tournament play on Friday with a 5-4 triumph over host St. Pius.
Elders pitched all six innings and scattered six hits for the win. She notched seven strikeouts and helped her own cause at the plate with two hits.
Tourville reached base three times on a hit and two walks for the Lady Blackcats. Each team scored three runs in the third inning before Fredericktown grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fourth.
Lady Jays Classic
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Farmington softball team faced a stiff challenge in completion during four games at the Lady Jays Classic, and emerged with two victories and two losses.
The final contest of the weekend saw Class 5 ninth-ranked Lee’s Summit North outlast the Knights 6-5 following an international tiebreaker for ninth place among 16 participating teams.
Farmington (15-6) tallied two runs in the fourth inning to pull even at 4-4, and each squad scored once in the fifth before Lee’s Summit North prevailed on a walk-off in the seventh.
Sophomore Shelby Bowling shined at the plate by going 3-for-3 with two doubles plus a walk. Angelia Davis added two singles with an RBI for the Knights.
Abby Robbins provided a two-run single, and Jayce Jarvis notched had a singles with two runs scored as Farmington ended with seven hits overall.
Elly Robbins pitched a complete game in relief. The freshman lefty struck out five batters and allowed nine hits, but only two of the six runs charged against her were earned.
Farmington advanced for a second time in the consolation bracket Saturday morning when two home runs by Davis powered a 12-3 triumph over Oakville.
Davis finished the game with five RBI, and the Knights built a 10-0 lead in the top of the third inning. Jarvis was a perfect 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Abby Robbins tripled and singled while scoring two runs and driving in two more. Jayden Tucker had a two-run single while Courtney Swink, Bowling and Alayna Resinger chipped in one hit each.
Swink pitched four innings for the win, yielding three runs on three hits and six walks while striking out three. Elly Robbins worked a scoreless fifth in relief.
Farmington outhit Lee’s Summit in the tournament opener on Friday, but slipped from the winner’s side of the bracket in a narrow 4-3 setback.
Bowling and Tucker each had a double and run scored while Elly Robbins provided a two-RBI single for the Knights.
Farmington jumped ahead 3-2 before Lee’s Summit scored twice in the home half of the second inning and held on from there.
Jarvis had an RBI single and sacrifice while Swink and Davis also singled in defeat.
Swink took the loss while pitching all six innings. She allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two.
Farmington rebounded during its first consolation game later Friday, cranking out 18 hits and blasting Jefferson City 19-4 following a nine-run fifth inning.
Elly Robbins ended a flawless 3-for-3 performance with a walk and RBI double, and Tucker scored four runs while going 3-for-4 with two RBI for the Knights.
Davis tripled and stole three bases during a 3-for-5 showing with two RBI and three runs scored. Swink drove in two runs and scored two more on a double and single.
McKennah Wallace and Resinger each added two hits, and Bowling provided three RBI with a single and sacrifice fly. Abby Robbins had a two-RBI single, and Jarvis singled with two runs scored.
Elly Robbins pitched four innings and struck out three for the win. She allowed three hits and four walks while striking out three before Avery Graham worked the closing fifth.
North County 12, De Soto 0
DE SOTO, Mo. – Emilie Morgan finished 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored on Friday as the North County softball team blanked De Soto 12-0.
Gracelyn Wigger was also 3-for-4 with two RBI, and Madi Pyeatt produced two singles, two stolen bases and two runs scored for the Lady Raiders.
Winning hurler Sammy Waller threw a two-hit shutout and notched three strikeouts. She allowed two walks and cruised through five innings on just 60 pitches.
Zoey Cheek collected four stolen bases and scored three times while going 1-for-2. Makenna Pierce and Bailey Wimmer contributed RBI hits, and Kylie Jones singles with a run scored.
North County (8-4) erupted for seven runs in the second inning to seize command.
Emily Sampson singled and walked twice for De Soto (1-12)