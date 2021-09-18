Softball Roundup: Fredericktown finishes 2-1 at St. Pius tourney

FESTUS, Mo. – The Fredericktown softball team collected a second victory in three games at the St. Pius Tournament after edging Herculaneum 10-8 on Saturday afternoon.

Fredericktown (5-8), who notched 13 hits overall, scored four times in the second and third innings to build a 9-2 lead before hanging on.

Makayla Tourville posted three hits with a team-high three RBI, and Faith Kinkead added three more hits for the Lady Blackcats.

Winning pitcher Calie Allgier allowed six runs while striking out three over four innings. Kiley Elders surrendered two runs and fanned four in the three-inning save.

Valley Park rallied from a 6-1 deficit earlier Saturday, and topped Fredericktown 11-9 after scoring twice in the top of the eighth inning.

Emma Wengler paced the Lady Blackcats with four hits and three RBI. Tourville had three hits and three RBI offensively, and Elders went the distance in defeat with eight strikeouts from the circle.

Sadie Gibson generated three RBI with two hits, and Fredericktown began tournament play on Friday with a 5-4 triumph over host St. Pius.