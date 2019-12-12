{{featured_button_text}}
Softball Star Kohler Chooses Jefferson
Submitted Photo

North County High School senior Kennedy Kohler recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. Kohler returned from knee surgery this past fall to post a .568 batting average and achieve Class 3 Second Team status as an infielder and pitcher for the 17-7 Lady Raiders. Kohler is a three-time all-conference softball selection, and has also run sprints and relays for the North County track and field program. 

