Solid contact keys Farmington softball blowout

FARMINGTON – Elly Robbins pitched an efficient gem on Wednesday, and her dangerous bat was equally impactful in helping Farmington avenge a softball loss from last season.

The sophomore left-hander twirled a four-hitter with five strikeouts, and finished 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot as the Knights routed Jackson 10-0 in five innings.

Jayce Jarvis walloped a two-run home run, and Alayna Resinger hammered a solo shot as several ringing line drives helped Farmington (11-4, 4-0) stay unbeaten in conference play.

Jackson (7-7, 2-1) countered Robbins with sophomore Kimmora Carothers, and the Knights timed her delivery effectively during a pair of four-run rallies.

Robbins, who opened the season on a 12-game hit streak, singled on the first pitch she faced, and likewise drilled her next two hits to the opposite field.

Shelby Bowling entered the day carrying a scalding team-high .583 batting average, and picked up two RBI on a single that deflected off the first baseman’s glove toward the dugout.

Angelia Davis never stopped hustling around third base, and followed Robbins to the plate just ahead of the incoming throw for a 2-0 lead.

Jarvis tagged her third home run of the season to left-center, and the Knights were cruising toward victory as Robbins thwarted the only two scoring threats against her.

Junior catcher Jayden Tucker caught a runner stealing in the second inning, and Jackson squandered a one-out, bases-loaded threat in the fourth.

Robbins induced a pop fly that third baseman Avery Graham handled easily for the second out, and caught Ashlyn Dawes looking at strike three on the inner half of the zone to escape danger.

Farmington had already established an 8-0 cushion by that juncture. Resinger connected over the center field fence in the third, and Jocelyn Grimes alertly advanced to second base when the defense failed to react on her second infield hit of the game.

Graham slapped an RBI single through the right side, and Robbins plugged the left-center alley for an RBI double before Tucker singled to greet Dawes.

Robbins reached third base on a single and error in the fifth after Grimes walked. Tucker capped the brisk 66-minute contest with her second RBI hit.

The Knights are chasing their first title as a member of the SEMO Conference. With victories over Notre Dame and Jackson firmly in hand, Kelly arguably presents the toughest remaining obstacle in two weeks.

Jackson received singles from Ella Mangels, Kam Tucker, Zoe Flath and Carothers, who also drew the lone walk issued by Robbins.

Davis surprised the Indians with a bunt single from the No. 3 spot in the lineup, but Jackson shortstop Miley Conklin made three nice stop to give Carothers a scoreless second inning.

Robbins (4-1) threw her sixth complete game in seven starts.