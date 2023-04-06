STE. GENEVIEVE – Sophomore pitcher Ava Greer pumped her fist once the final out was recorded, and jogged over to catcher Chloe Staffen to celebrate near the dugout.

Ste. Genevieve stamped program history Wednesday by clinching its first MAAA regular-season softball championship in more than two decades of existence.

The Dragons heated up for a five-run outburst in the third inning. Greer and her defense took care of the rest during a 5-2 triumph over West County.

Ste. Genevieve (9-4, 6-0) received two hits from leadoff batter Ava Huber, and secured the top seed for the upcoming tournament with only Potosi remaining on its conference schedule.

The victory solidified a reshuffling of the deck in the MAAA after Potosi and Central had dominated the league through pitching with West County right on their heels in recent seasons.

The Lady Bulldogs were hoping to create a three-way tie atop the standings – with Valle Catholic also part of the mix – but instead mustered just four hits in their third consecutive loss.

Greer registered 11 strikeouts without issuing a walk, and capped her complete game on a bounced third strike that Staffen recovered at the backstop before throwing on target.

The right-hander immediately shrugged off a towering opposite-field home run by senior third baseman Reese Smith in second inning, and retired 10 of her last 11 batters faced.

Perhaps the most clutch pitches by Greer came against No. 2 batter Jacy Tongay, who patiently worked the count full during three separate plate appearances to no avail.

West County (8-3, 4-2) could not capitalize on the sudden jolt provided by Smith, and has generated only four runs over three contests since knocking off state No. 1 Diamond on Saturday.

Senior hurler Gracie Wright worked around a couple of infield errors to escape a bases-loaded mess in the home half of the first inning.

But an ongoing struggle to locate secondary pitches left her fastball more susceptible, and the Dragons punished a few elevated offerings during their second trip through the batting order.

Huber drilled a leadoff double to right-center, and Staffen ripped a tying single through the middle after Wright plunked Brynna Wehner on a 0-2 pitch.

Mallory Wolk walloped a go-ahead, two-run double to right after Maddie Terry was also hit, and RBI singles from Hope Schmelzle and Mia Schweigert handed Ste. Genevieve a 5-1 lead.

Wright came back to retire six in a row, and finished with five strikeouts and seven hits allowed before encountering further trouble and departing the circle in the sixth.

Morgan Simily paced the Lady Bulldogs offensively at 2-for-3 overall, and scored on a throwing error after wisely advancing from second base on a fly ball to right field in the fourth.

Her single and hesitant steal of third in the sixth were squandered, however, as Greer retaliated to strike out dangerous hitters Smith and Alexis Hedgcorth.

Wehner officially finished 1-for-1 while reaching base four straight times, including an intentional walk with a 2-0 count that loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Grace Barton, used sparingly to this point as a varsity reliever, gave West County a fighting chance by stranding all three inherited runners.

Wright changed positions to second base, and made an excellent backhand stop off the turf to get a force play at home. Barton then fanned Wolk after catcher Natalee Womack blocked three straight bouncing pitches.

Schweigert was solid on four defensive chances at second base, and Ste. Genevieve notched its ninth victory in 10 games since going winless at a tournament on opening weekend.

Schmelzle was ultimately denied a multi-hit game when first baseman Riley Kawelaske snared a line drive from her knees in the second inning.

West County will face Central on Monday with the winner earning the No. 3 tournament seed.