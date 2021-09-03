Streaking softball Knights slam North County

BONNE TERRE – A busy stretch of eight games in eight days has forced the Farmington softball offense to discover its timing without much of a break in between.
The Knights have clearly trended upward this week with power supplied by several sources as Thursday marked their third consecutive effort with double-digit run production.
Sophomore Shelby Bowling launched her first varsity home run in the third inning while going 4-for-4 overall, and scored four times as Farmington routed North County 21-3.
Jayden Tucker was on base five straight times, and collected four RBI in a 3-for-3 performance while No. 9 batter Jayce Jarvis matched her at 3-for-3 in the victory.
Courtney Swink added three singles with three stolen bases, and Angelia Davis shared team-high honors for Farmington (5-2, 1-0) with four RBI while finishing 3-for-5.
The Knights jumped in front on a two-run double to center by Davis, and Jarvis capped the six-run opening frame with an RBI single to left field.
Freshman Elly Robbins pitched all five innings for the win, collecting four strikeouts without issuing a walk while allowing three runs on five hits.
She was eventually staked to a 12-0 cushion after Farmington posted another six spot during the third. It was sparked when Bowling parked a two-run shot against opposing hurler Sammy Waller.
Jarvis lined a hustling double to left ahead of RBI singles from Swink, Abby Robbins and Davis, who has driven in nine over a three-game cluster prior to Friday's home date against St. Pius.
The contest served as the season debut for North County (0-1, 0-1) – two earlier games were postponed by rain – and SEMO Conference opener for both clubs.
Catcher Madi Pyeatt paced the Lady Raiders offensively at 2-for-2 with a double and sacrifice bunt. She also threw out a stealing runner to end the first inning.
North County picked up two runs in the home half of the third as leadoff batter Zoey Cheek bunted for a single and crossed the dish on a wild pitch ahead of Emilie Morgan’s RBI ground out.
Elly Robbins retired five batters in a row from there, but was greeted in the fifth by a solo home run to center by pinch-hitter Bailey Wimmer.
By that juncture, however, Farmington tacked on nine more runs, including four in the top of the fourth after five straight batters notched hits against Morgan.
Bowling singled with Alayna Resinger, Jarvis and Swink in succession before Tucker ripped a double into the left-center alley for a 16-2 lead.
Elly Robbins, who previously walked three times, helped her own cause with a two-run double in the Knights’ fifth after Jocelyn Grimes and Elizabeth Varhalla singled off the bench.
Cheek registered four putouts in center field, and used one charging grab to double off a runner at second base for the Lady Raiders.
Waller singled once in two plate appearances, and made a nice running catch in the hole to deny pinch-hitter Abbie Miller after switching from the circle to shortstop.
Although every North County out was confined to the infield, Robbins had to be alert when snaring a line drive off the handle by Autumn Bullock in the second inning.
Swink set an aggressive tone as the leadoff batter of the game, bunting for a single and taking second before the opposing infielders would notice. She then stole third base two pitches later.
North County had defeated Farmington seven consecutive times until falling 5-0 last season. The Knights returned to the same field on Thursday where they captured a district title last fall.