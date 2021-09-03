Streaking softball Knights slam North County

She was eventually staked to a 12-0 cushion after Farmington posted another six spot during the third. It was sparked when Bowling parked a two-run shot against opposing hurler Sammy Waller.

Jarvis lined a hustling double to left ahead of RBI singles from Swink, Abby Robbins and Davis, who has driven in nine over a three-game cluster prior to Friday's home date against St. Pius.

The contest served as the season debut for North County (0-1, 0-1) – two earlier games were postponed by rain – and SEMO Conference opener for both clubs.

Catcher Madi Pyeatt paced the Lady Raiders offensively at 2-for-2 with a double and sacrifice bunt. She also threw out a stealing runner to end the first inning.

North County picked up two runs in the home half of the third as leadoff batter Zoey Cheek bunted for a single and crossed the dish on a wild pitch ahead of Emilie Morgan’s RBI ground out.

Elly Robbins retired five batters in a row from there, but was greeted in the fifth by a solo home run to center by pinch-hitter Bailey Wimmer.