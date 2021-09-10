Thursday Roundup: Softball Raiders, Knights dominate

BONNE TERRE – Kylie Moebes was a perfect 3-for-3 offensively with three RBI and three runs scored on Thursday to lead the North County softball team past Fredericktown 12-2.
Madi Pyeatt bolstered the Lady Raiders at 3-for-4 overall while Zoey Cheek finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Winning pitcher Sammy Waller recorded seven strikeouts and walked three with two runs allowed over 4 2/3 innings. She also contributed a single at the plate.
Makenna Pierce and Bailey Wimmer were each 2-for-3, and Emilie Morgan singled twice for North County (3-1).
North County is competing this weekend at the Windsor Tournament.
Farmington 13, East Carter 3
ELLSINORE, Mo. – Freshman Elly Robbins finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and Farmington rolled past East Carter 13-3 for its sixth consecutive victory on Thursday.
Jayden Tucker became the sixth player on the roster to homer this season, and Abby Robbins notched a team-high four RBI on a triple and single.
Abbie Miller went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Farmington grabbed an 8-3 lead with seven runs in the second inning.
Courtney Swink pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings with five strikeouts and two hits allowed for the relief win after East Carter tallied three early runs off starter Abby Robbins.
The Knights compiled 15 hits overall. Swink ended 2-for-4 with three stolen bases and three runs scored, and Jayce Jarvis provided a two-run double.
Angelia Davis doubled and pinch-hitter Olivia Sherrill singled while Shelby Bowling and McKennah Wallace also provided hits.
Elly Robbins followed Swink to the circle for the final two frames without yielding a run.
Farmington (8-2) is participating in the Seckman Tournament this weekend.
GIRLS TENNIS
Farmington 7, Potosi 2
POTOSI – Kate Busenbark and Allie Gowen persevered in a tiebreaker to help the Farmington girls tennis team sweep doubles play against Potosi.
The pairings of Helen Griffin with Diep Phan and Abigail Thurman with MacKenzie McAllister triumphed as well to help secure an overall 7-2 conference victory on Thursday.
McAllister edged Lani Elder in a No. 6 singles tiebreaker while Gowen, Phan and Thurman posted sizable victories for Farmington (5-1, 3-1).
Michelle Whitaker topped Busenbark 8-4 at the No. 1 singles rankings, and Tori Krebs picked up a 9-7 decision for Potosi (3-2, 2-1).
Singles Results:
1. Michelle Whitaker (P) def. Kate Busenbark, 8-4
2. Allie Gowen (FA) def. Grace Laramore, 8-2
3. Tori Krebs (P) def. Helen Griffin, 9-7
4. Diep Phan (FA) def. Jessica Littrell, 8-1
5. Abigail Thurman (FA) def. Kya Gibson, 8-2
6. MacKenzie McAllister (FA) def. Lani Elder, 9-8 (3)
Doubles Results:
1. Busenbark/Gowen (FA) def. Whitaker/Littrell, 9-8 (4)
2. Griffin/Phan (FA) def. Laramore/Krebs, 8-3
3. Thurman/McAllister (FA) def. Gibson/Elder, 8-6
VOLLEYBALL
Central 3, Herculaneum 0
HERCULANEUM, Mo. – Kate Johnson shined defensively with 28 digs, and Central toughed out two grueling games before pulling away to sweep Herculaneum 25-23, 27-25, 25-9 on Thursday.
Reagan Bradley knocked down 11 kills and Addi Miller connected for eight as attacking leaders for Central (2-1).
Khloe Dischbein was also strong at the net with a team-high seven blocks.
Potosi 3, Bismarck 0
BISMARCK – Junior setter Kadence Sadler compiled 25 assists, eight digs and 14 service points on Thursday as Potosi defeated Bismarck 25-22, 25-10, 25-17.
Paige West spiked a team-high 12 kills while adding 12 digs and eight points. Annie McCaul also achieved double-digit kills with 10 for the Lady Trojans.
Sami Huck made 10 digs and Chelbi Poucher picked up nine more for Potosi (3-2). Carley Hampton helped the offense with six kills.