Thursday Roundup: Softball Raiders, Knights dominate

BONNE TERRE – Kylie Moebes was a perfect 3-for-3 offensively with three RBI and three runs scored on Thursday to lead the North County softball team past Fredericktown 12-2.

Madi Pyeatt bolstered the Lady Raiders at 3-for-4 overall while Zoey Cheek finished 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored.

Winning pitcher Sammy Waller recorded seven strikeouts and walked three with two runs allowed over 4 2/3 innings. She also contributed a single at the plate.

Makenna Pierce and Bailey Wimmer were each 2-for-3, and Emilie Morgan singled twice for North County (3-1).

North County is competing this weekend at the Windsor Tournament.

Farmington 13, East Carter 3

ELLSINORE, Mo. – Freshman Elly Robbins finished 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI, and Farmington rolled past East Carter 13-3 for its sixth consecutive victory on Thursday.

Jayden Tucker became the sixth player on the roster to homer this season, and Abby Robbins notched a team-high four RBI on a triple and single.