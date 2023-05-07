POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter turned a line drive to right field into a three-run, inside the park home run, and Potosi beat Grandview 15-2 in the Class 2, District 3 first round on Friday.

Shannon Riddle pitched a complete game with 10 strikeouts and three hits allowed over five innings, and the top-seeded Lady Trojans advanced to face Salem on Monday.

Kiley Kostro finished 2-for-2 plus a walk, and Sydney Riddle had an RBI single as Grandview jumped ahead 2-0 in the first inning.

Potosi (9-15) countered with three runs in the home half, then scored seven times after drawing five consecutive walks in the second inning for a 10-2 lead.

Gracie Lawson paced the Lady Trojans at 3-for-4 with triple and double while reaching base all four times. Jade Williams had RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings.

Hochstatter rounded the bases on one swing in the fourth while going 2-for-3. Danielle King singled, and Ava Wright walked three times for Potosi.

West County 11, Woodland 2

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Alexis Hedgcorth, Morgan Simily and Reese Smith all homered as top-seeded West County opened Class 2, District 2 playoff action on Saturday.

The Lady Bulldogs scored at least once during any inning, and produced seven extra-base hits to defeat host school Woodland 11-2.

Hedgcorth totaled three RBI, and Simily matched her at 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Natalee Womack was 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.

Gracie Wright allowed two runs on five hits and six walks while striking out 12 in the complete-game win. She also finished 2-for-4 offensively with a triple and RBI.

West County (18-4) built a 7-0 lead with three tallies in the fourth inning, and moved forward to face Central in the semifinal round on Monday at 2 p.m.

Jacy Tongay and Riley Kawelaske added RBI hits, and Grace Barton had a double and walk to further bolster the Lady Bulldogs.

Losing pitcher Rhodie Long was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate in the season finale for Woodland (7-8).

Central 16, Greenville 1

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Kelsie Politte and Khloe Dischbein each finished 3-for-4, and Central rolled past Greenville 16-1 in the Class 2, District 2 softball first round on Saturday.

Sydney Miles was 2-for-3 with two RBI singles and two runs scored, and the fourth-seeded Lady Rebels advanced to face rival West County in the semifinals on Monday.

Central (12-6) seized control right away with 10 runs in the first inning, and McKinley Portell pitched a five-hitter with one strikeout over five innings for the win.

McKinley Portell singled twice, and Politte crossed the plate three times atop the lineup as usual leadoff batter Alexis Portell was unavailable due to illness.

Kaydence Cosby doubled with three runs scored while Ella McClanahan, Zoey Rhea, Jaycee McMillian and pinch-hitter Kylie Peters singled for the Lady Rebels.

Losing pitcher Laramie Blackburn doubled and scored on an error in the fourth inning, and finished 2-for-3. Anna Kneir, Presley Walk and Cherish Stevens singled for Greenville (12-7).

Kneir tried to advance from first to third when Walk sent a hit through the right side, but was thrown out by outfielder Alexia Poppe in the second.

Ste. Genevieve 10, Arcadia Valley 0

MARBLE HILL, Mo. – Three players had perfect performances at the plate, and Ste. Genevieve blanked Arcadia Valley 10-0 in the Class 2, District 2 opening round on Saturday.

Chloe Staffen enforced a stoppage with a single in the bottom of the fifth inning, and finished 4-for-4 with a game-high five RBI.

Leadoff batter Ava Huber scored four times while going 4-for-4 with a double, and Hope Schmelzle added a 3-for-3 effort for the second-seeded Dragons.

Ste. Genevieve (17-6) batted around for five runs in the third inning, and will face Scott City in the semifinal round on Monday.

Ava Greer struck out seven batters and allowed two hits over five innings for the shutout.

Brynna Wehner, Mallory Wolk, Alyssa Beckermann and Ava Meyer singled for the Dragons.

Breanna Ivester was 1-for-1 plus a walk, and Elena Lara also singled for Arcadia Valley (7-11). Lara struck out four while taking the loss.