Tucker rescues Knights with timely 3-run blast

Kylie Darrow hustled all the way to third base when her grounded triple could not be cut off in right, and slid safely with the tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth.

Cantrell, Johnson, Darrow and Owens each had two hits for Jackson. Robbins allowed six earned runs on eight hits while striking out three and walking three against the visitors.

Tucker began the bottom of the first with a single, and Robbins handed herself an early 2-0 advantage by launching her fourth home run to straight-away center.

The Knights added three runs in the third after four consecutive batters got aboard with two outs. Jayce Jarvis made it 5-1 with an RBI single after Swink drove in two with a blooper to right-center.

Bowling singled after Makenna LaChance was hit by a pitch to start the Farmington fourth, and Grimes loaded the bases after the Jackson defense hesitated to field her bunt single.

McKennah Wallace cashed in with a two-run single to right, and Robbins followed with a sacrifice fly. The Knights did not strike out during the game.