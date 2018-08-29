Farmington 11, Festus 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Freshman pitcher Abby Robbins debuted with 10 strikeouts over five innings, and twirled a two-hitter on Tuesday as Farmington defeated Festus 11-0 to begin its softball season.
Seniors Allyson Helms and Sophia White and freshman Courtney Swink each finished 2-for-3 to pace the Knights (1-0), who produced four runs during the third and fifth frames.
Makenna LaChance singled and scored two runs, while Jocelyn Cunningham and Robbins each supplied a hit and scored a run in the win.
Sloane Elam and McKennah Wallace also contributed hits while sharing time defensively behind the plate. Farmington will face North County in a rivalry game on Thursday.
North County 1, De Soto 0
BONNE TERRE – Kiersdan Davis limited De Soto to just three hits and no walks, and pitched a shutout to help North County land an important 1-0 home victory with future district implications.
Emma Becker powered the Lady Raiders at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a triple, and drove in the lone tally of the contest during the bottom of the third inning.
Emma Keen, Maizie Tyree and Cheyanne Dickens added singles for North County (4-1). Davis recorded two strikeouts in the complete game win.
Tricia Charleville likewise went the distance with four strikeouts in a hard-luck defeat for De Soto.
VOLLEYBALL
West County 2, Ellington 0
LEADWOOD – Cheyenne Young knocked down four kills, and the West County volleyball team grabbed an opening 25-13, 25-14 triumph over Ellington.
Kylie Newhouse made six assists and served a team-high 13 points as the Lady Bulldogs (1-0) strung together a number of scoring streaks.
Kaitlin Spivey compiled 12 points, Ivy Meinershagen and Haylee Watson added eight apiece and Jordan Stevens supplied seven. Makenzie Simily chipped in two kills plus two digs.
Potosi 2, Union 0
POTOSI – Potosi served seven aces – including two each from Cameryn Yount and Jessi Nicholson – to deliver a 25-22, 25-14 victory over Union in its home opener.
Olivia Coleman totaled five kills with four digs, and Yount made eight assisits for the Lady Trojans (1-1). Nicholson added four kills.
Hailey Jennings chipped in three kills with two blocks, and Gracey Allison brought up three digs.
Festus 2, Ste. Genevieve 1
STE. GENEVIEVE – Festus seized control during the third set, and countered a fast start by Ste. Genevieve to score a 21-25, 25-20, 25-14 road win.
Julia McKlin and Sydney Bumgardaner shared top attacking honors in defeat with nine kills each, and Jennifer Humbolt sent down seven more for the Dragons (0-1).
Ella Reed compiled five service aces, five kills and two blocks while Haley Grass sprinkled in three kills.
Viburnum 2, Kingston 0
VIBURNUM, Mo. – Chloe McCoy and Jerzi Ware produced well as attackers and defenders, but Kingston dropped a 25-19, 25-14 road match at Viburnum.
Ware posted six kills with seven digs, and McCoy totaled three kills plus nine digs for the Lady Cougars (0-2).
Sophomore setter Keely Reyes distributed 16 assists.
Lesterville 2, Valley 0
LESTERVILLE, Mo. – The Valley girls volleyball squad slipped to 0-3 after dropping a 25-15, 25-14 road decision at fellow Class 1 program Lesterville.
Molly Comfort collected three kills, and Carleigh Jackson added two for the Lady Vikings.
Felisha Stewart made two blocks, and Jalynn Orrick had three assists.
TENNIS
Farmington 9, North County 0
BONNE TERRE – Abby Jent outlasted Jamie Ohara 8-6 in a competitive No. 1 singles battle, and the Farmington girls tennis team eased to a 9-0 sweep against North County.
Mary Kate Burcham, who begins her sophomore season three spots higher than last season on the Farmington roster, picked up an 8-1 win at No. 2 singles.
Virginia Lugo, Rebekah Kimpel, Baylee Gilliam and Emmaline Waddell were victorious in shutouts.
Farmington (1-0, 1-0) lost only two games during the doubles phase. North County (0-1, 0-1) also played its first matches of the season.
Singles Results:
1. Abby Jent (FA) def. Jamie Ohara, 8-6
2. Mary Kate Burcham (FA) def. Megan Matlock, 8-1
3. Virginia Lugo (FA) def. Nicole Martin, 8-0
4. Rebekah Kimpel (FA) def. Madison Reed, 8-0
5. Baylee Gilliam (FA) def. Macey Montgomery, 8-0
6. Emmaline Waddell (FA) def. Mackenzie Wooldridge, 8-0
Doubles Results:
1. Jent/Burcham (FA) def. Ohara/Matlock, 8-1
2. Lugo/Kimpel (FA) def. Martin/Reed, 8-1
3. Gilliam/Waddell (FA) def. Montgomery/Wooldridge, 8-0
Fredericktown 5, Potosi 4
FREDERICKTOWN – A warm and close girls tennis battle between Fredericktown and Potosi was further illustrated by a maximum duel at the No. 3 singles level.
Elizabeth Hinkle prevailed 7-3 in a taxing tiebreaker, and Fredericktown used that result to secure a 5-4 triumph over MAAA rival Potosi.
Taylor Starkey and Victoria Peppers also won as the Lady Blackcats (1-0, 1-0) controlled the top half of the singles rankings.
Taylor Campbell, Sarah Hornsey and Molly Hamby tallied for Potosi (0-1, 0-1) in singles action. Campbell and Hamby also paired for an 8-6 victory.
Alexia Pogue joined Hinkle to thrive 8-4, while Starkey and Peppers won twice on the day.
Singles Results:
1. Taylor Starkey (FR) def. Lacey Portell, 8-2
2. Victoria Peppers (FR) def. Emily Missey, 8-3
3. Elizabeth Hinkle (FR) def. Michelle Whitaker, 9-8 (7-3)
4. Taylor Campbell (P) def. Alexia Pogue, 8-2
5. Sarah Hornsey (P) def. Sophie Rehkop, 8-5
6. Molly Hamby (P) def. Maddie McClellan, 8-3
Doubles Results:
1. Starkey/Peppers (FR) def. Portell/Missey, 8-3
2. Hinkle/Pogue (FR) def. Whitaker/Hornsey, 8-4
3. Campbell/Hamby (P) def. Rehkop/Alyssa Pierson, 8-6
BASEBALL
West County 12, Valley 2
LEADWOOD – West County slugged four triples over five innings, and doubled its lead over Valley with six runs in the third for a 12-2 home win.
Ty Simily finished 3-for-3 with five RBI while needing only a home run for the cycle. Dakota Down went 2-for-2 with a triple, while Dake McRaven and Hayden Roney also had RBI three-base hits.
Zach Francis ended 2-for-2 overall, Luke Gaia contributed an RBI double and Tyler Price singled to bolster the Bulldogs.
Winning pitcher Tanner Morgan allowed two runs on four hits over four innings. He struck out two and walked one.
Kingston 11, Lesterville 0
LESTERVILLE, Mo. – Wyatt Jessen needed only 40 pitches to fire four hitless innings, and notched three strikeouts along the way as Kingston rolled past Lesterville 11-0.
Keith Jessen shined at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI, and Matt Johnson singled twice for the Cougars.
Troy Gildehaus drilled an RBI double, Kyle Vandergriff and Bobby Berger drove in runs on singles, and Kyle Reando picked up a hit.
Lane Barton allowed a single during the fifth while closing the combined shutout. Neither Jessen nor Barton issued a walk.
SOCCER
Fredericktown 6, St. Clair 2
FREDERICKTOWN – Grant Shankle netted two goals, and the Fredericktown boys soccer team handled visiting St. Clair 6-2 on Tuesday.
Colten Jordan, Leyton Boswell, Jed Dewey and Nate Miller also scored for the Blackcats (1-0).
