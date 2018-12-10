Try 1 month for 99¢
Tyree Taking Swings With Mineral Area
Matt King, Daily Journal

North County High School senior Maizie Tyree recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Mineral Area College, where she plans to study Criminal Justice. Tyree was prominently featured as a shortstop and outfielder during her varsity career, and recently earned all-district honors while helping the Lady Raiders finish 16-9 overall. She was also a two-time all-conference selection, and helped North County win the last MAAA regular season fall championship in 2017. Also seated (from left to right) are her grandparents Joe and Shirley Tyree, parents Marti and Greg Tyree, and sister Gabby Tyree. Pictured standing are North County athletic director Chad Mills, Mineral Area softball head coach Dave Guemmer and North County head softball coach Steve Elam. 

