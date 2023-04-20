STE. GENEVIEVE – Abree Zipprich limited the damage from every scoring threat she faced, and helped the Valle Catholic softball team defeat Central for the second time this season.

The Lady Warriors played errorless defense while tested by several bunts, and prevailed 6-3 for third place in the MAAA Tournament on Wednesday.

Valle Catholic (10-3) turned a couple of walks and hit batsmen from opposing hurler Zoey Rhea into a pivotal five-run rally during the second inning.

Zipprich provided the punctuating two-run single while going 2-for-3 overall, and pitched a complete game six-hitter with five strikeouts and one walk.

Central (5-5) got singles from Ella McClanahan and Alexis Portell in the seventh, but Zipprich retired dangerous No. 2 batter Kelsie Politte on a fly ball to second baseman Macy Wolk.

Sydney Miles, who finished the three-game tournament a collective 5-for-7 plus five walks, stood in the on-deck circle as the final out was recorded.

Politte was 2-for-4 overall, and brought the Lady Rebels within 5-3 with an RBI hit after Alexia Poppe ripped a one-out single through the middle in the fifth.

Alex Neff supplied solid relief with two runs allowed on five hits over 4 2/3 innings, but Valle Catholic retaliated with a double by Emily Flieg and RBI single from Aubrey Wolk in the sixth.

Zipprich encountered a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the Central fourth, and Neff put down a successful squeeze as Politte beat a charging flip home.

A bizarre double play kept the margin at 5-2 when two separate runners failed to initially advance on a ball that landed near second baseman Macy Wolk.

Wolk alertly threw to third base, and Kelsey Blum fired back to second for another force out. Blum had two excellent fielding plays and throws on consecutive bunts in the sixth.

Valle Catholic also lost a runner trying to take an extra base on a missed throw. Central catcher Kaydence Cosby also recovered from a light collision with Neff to throw out a lead runner in the second inning.

Addi Donze put the Lady Warriors ahead 2-1 with a single after Lauren Wolk was plunked with the bases loaded. Macy Wolk also chipped in a single.

Khloe Dischbein helped Central strike first by launching her fourth home run of the season over the left-center field fence in the top of the second inning. Valle shortstop Ade Weiler snared a line drive up the middle two batters later.

Miles was flawless on five defensive chances at shortstop.

Potosi 11, Bismarck 8

POTOSI – Emily Hochstatter lined a tiebreaking two-run single in the fifth inning, and Potosi edged Bismarck 11-8 for fifth place in the MAAA Tournament on Wednesday.

Shannon Riddle pitched 5 1/3 innings for the win, and Ava Wright delivered two crucial strikeouts for the save after inheriting two runners during the sixth and final frame.

Hochstatter finished 2-for-3 with three runs scored, and Potosi (6-10) maximized five total hits against Bismarck ace Ashley Hawkins, who fanned six and walked six overall.

Bismarck (3-8) grabbed a 6-5 lead on a ground out by Karlee Fisher after senior Janson King drilled a tying two-RBI double in the top of the fifth.

The Lady Trojans matched their opponents with four runs in the home half after a fielder’s choice did not produce an out. Danielle King singled home Hochstatter to make it 9-6.

Gracie Lawson and Lilly Bryan each singled with two runs scored in the victory. Potosi tallied four runs in the third for a 5-2 advantage.

Hawkins highlighted the Bismarck offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI, and Morgan Randazzo reached base three times with two singles and two runs scored.

Alyssa Brake singled for an RBI behind hits from Reagan Stricklin and Halie Dickey in the sixth, and Hawkins brought the potential tying run to the plate following her RBI single in the sixth.

Arcadia Valley defeated Kingston 19-4 for seventh place.