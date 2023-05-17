RISCO, Mo. – Abree Zipprich waited a full year for another chance to pitch Valle Catholic into the Class 1 softball final four after narrowly falling short.

The sophomore was tremendous in the circle, and the Lady Warriors picked each other up after starting catcher Makayla Joggerst was carried off the field with an injury,

Senior second baseman Macy Wolk finished 3-for-3 offensively, and Valle Catholic edged Risco 3-2 in the state quarterfinal round on Tuesday to reach a new program pinnacle.

Zipprich was spotted a three-run cushion in the first inning, and twirled a three-hitter while compiling 15 strikeouts in a complete game. She retired the last 11 batters in succession.

Risco hurler Carlie Stephens fanned five, and worked out of trouble with assistance from her defense during the late innings as the Lady Warriors sought insurance runs.

Third baseman Lydia Albritton fielded a ground ball near the line for a bases-loaded force out in the fifth, and Stephens pitched around a leadoff triple by Addi Donze in the sixth.

Zipprich also benefited from a couple a solid plays in the top of the sixth after striking out five in a row. First baseman Emily Flieg saved a wide throw and applied an alert tag for a key first out.

Nicole Gegg shifted from the outfield to behind the plate after Joggerst stumbled over first base while hustling and could not continue as the second inning concluded.

Once a foul pop was handled by Gegg near the backstop, Zipprich took care of the seventh by striking out two more and corralling a bunt in the air.

Valle Catholic (18-3) will hope to make more history in Springfield and avenge a loss to Ellington from the regular season when those teams clash Monday at 11 a.m.

Zipprich, Macy Wolk and Flieg all singled in the bottom of the first while Ade Weiler and Aubrey Wolk reached on infield errors. An RBI fielder’s choice by Kelsey Blum made it 3-0.

Donze began the second with sharp single while going 2-for-2 overall, but the Lady Warriors would ultimately strand nine runners in the contest.

Stevens singled and Landri Baker was plunked after their previous six batters each struck out. Risco (19-13) pulled within one as a misjudged fly ball turned into an RBI triple for Ashlynn Presley.

Avery Presley singled and stole second base in the fourth, but was erased on a throw from Gegg after slipping on her approach for third. The Lady Tigers had no further base runners.

Valle Catholic pushed its current win streak to nine games.