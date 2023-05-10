ADVANCE, Mo. – Valle Catholic is hoping to take the next step in the spring softball postseason after nailing down back-to-back district titles on Tuesday.

Sophomore pitcher Abree Zipprich was superb in another complete game with 11 strikeouts, and received an offensive boost from her catcher.

Makayla Joggerst finished 2-for-3 plus a walk with three RBI, and the top-seeded Lady Warriors beat Advance 6-3 in the Class 1, District 2 final after jumping in front early.

Ade Weiler singled and scored twice from the leadoff spot, and Valle Catholic (17-3) progressed onward to a state quarterfinal matchup at Risco (19-12) next Tuesday.

Advance (15-6), consisting of a roster devoid of seniors, grabbed a 1-0 lead when Kaylee Cline doubled home Brogan Hawkins in the first inning.

Zipprich answered by retiring 13 of her next 15 batters faced, and twirled a four-hitter. She returned to the circle for the second inning with a 4-1 lead.

Joggerst delivered a go-ahead, two-run single after Weiler and Zipprich commenced a string of four consecutive hits to greet Hornets sophomore hurler Addison Carlton.

Macy Wolk followed with a double, and two runs crossed the plate when a ground ball from Emily Flieg was thrown away for a crucial error.

Valle Catholic generated two more runs in the second on a Weiler single, RBI double by Zipprich and RBI ground out from Joggerst for a 6-1 advantage.

Carlton settled in to work around two-out singles by Kelsey Blum and Nicole Gegg in the third, and the Lady Warriors wasted subsequent doubles by Zipprich, Blum and Joggerst in subsequent innings.

Zipprich, who went 3-for-4 at the plate, navigated two walks in the Advance third by striking out the side. She then limited damage from a moderate threat in the fifth.

Hawkins doubled and scored on a single by Maggie Stubenrauch to draw within 6-2, and Cali Duncan added an RBI infield hit following an error in the sixth.

But the Hornets were retired quickly by Zipprich in the seventh, and had their seven-game win streak snapped to conclude the season.

Valle Catholic stranded eight runners overall, and lost another after loading the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning.