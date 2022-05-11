Valle softball secures first district crown

STE. GENEVIEVE – The emergence of ace pitcher Abree Zipprich has helped the Valle Catholic softball team officially reach new heights this spring.

The freshman delivered a steady four-hitter on Tuesday, and the Lady Warriors captured their first district championship while breaking a new single-season record for wins.

All nine batters in the starting lineup contributed at least one hit, and Valle Catholic blanked Meadow Heights 11-0 to secure the Class 1, District 3 crown on home turf at Challenger Field.

Emily Flieg and Addison Donze connected for two-run, inside-the-park home runs during a productive opening frame as the Lady Warriors jumped ahead 7-0.

Valle Catholic (18-6) notched its breakthrough title in eight years of existence as a program with head coach Kurt Basler at the helm for the duration.

Zipprich compiled nine strikeouts and walked no batters during the five-inning shutout. She was also among five teammates to register two hits at the plate.

Senior center fielder Mia Weiler tripled, doubled and scored twice while becoming a district champion in three different sports for the Lady Warriors.

Kelsey Blum went 2-for-2, including a two-run single in the second inning. McKenna Bauman provided an RBI double and single, and Flieg added a second hit after circling the bases early on.

Ade Weiler marked the final scoring play with an RBI double in the third. Only a line drive double play to shortstop Marissa Byrd slowed the momentum as reliever Abby Henson retired five straight batters.

Macy Wolk doubled and scored on a first-inning sacrifice fly from catcher Makayla Joggerst, who later singled, caught a runner stealing and tracked down a pop up in foul territory.

Zipprich struck out the side during the top of the second inning, and Meadow Heights (6-10-2) wasted singles by Henson and Ashley Gruenke in the fourth.

Byrd pitched the first inning in the loss for the second-seeded Panthers.

Valle Catholic entered the bracket with the only winning record, and will travel to either Plato or Crane next Tuesday for a state quarterfinal contest.

Valle Catholic 17, Bismarck 7

STE. GENEVIEVE – Macy Wolk tripled twice, winning pitcher Addison Donze finished 3-for-3 plus a walk, and Valle Catholic beat Bismarck 17-7 earlier Tuesday in the Class 1, District 3 semifinal round.

Abree Zipprich went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI while Mia Weiler and Emily Flieg each singled twice for the Lady Warriors.

Ade Weiler drilled an RBI triple in the second frame, Makayla Joggerst added an RBI double, and both McKenna Bauman and Kelsey Blum chipped in RBI singles.

Donze allowed six hits and nine walks while striking out seven over five innings. Bismarck (4-10) batted around the order to score six times in the top of the third.

The Lady Warriors extended an early 5-1 advantage with nine runs on seven hits in the second inning against junior hurler Janson King, who lasted the full game in the circle.

Jada Dickey reached base four straight times, including a pair of singles, while Alyssa Martinez notched a two-run triple and made an excellent catch in center field for the Lady Indians.

Morgan Randazzo recorded five defensive putouts on solid plays in left field, and Janson King picked up two hits offensively. Madison Randazzo and Karlee Fisher singled, and Jacey King scored two runs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.