Washington pitcher stalls potent Farmington lineup

FARMINGTON – As a glorious evening sky faded beyond the left-field fence at Ross Field on Thursday, the conclusion of a spectacular Farmington softball season became increasingly imminent.
A lineup that collectively batted better than .400 and averaged about 11 runs per game could not solve sophomore right-hander Taylor Brown, who was simply too good.
Washington followed the tone set by its dominant pitcher, and erased any home-field advantage for the Knights while clinching a berth in the Class 4 final four.
Brown compiled 15 strikeouts while allowing just two hits, and finished 2-for-3 with a double offensively as the Blue Jays celebrated a 6-1 state quarterfinal victory.
Washington (30-5) eliminated the top two teams in the state rankings back to back, first with its district title triumph over No. 1 Rockwood Summit, and will take a 17-game win streak to Springfield.
Farmington (30-7) established a new standard for single-season victories – beating some elite opponents along the way – but needed one more to surpass its strongest result in three playoff appearances.
The Knights faced an uphill challenge after Washington turned two first-inning walks by freshman lefty Elly Robbins and two costly errors behind her into a 2-0 lead.
Brown had the lone hit during that rally on a single that turned right fielder Jocelyn Grimes around and landed a few feet to her left as leadoff batter Lacy Monzyk alertly scored.
An errant cutoff throw from the infield enabled Brown to scamper into third base, and an ensuing ground ball slipped under the glove of star second baseman Abby Robbins.
Elly Robbins retired all three batters in the second inning, but a single by Monzyk and consecutive RBI doubles from Christina Gerling and Brown made the margin 4-0.
The cushion was more than plenty to support Brown, who was among five sophomore Blue Jays on the field. Her outing began by powering through the top of Farmington order on three strikeouts.
She fanned the side while locating down in the zone and maintaining her velocity in the sixth inning, and worked around a one-out single by Elly Robbins to punctuate the gem.
Farmington notched its lone run in the fourth as Abby Robbins walked and raced home when a fielder’s choice throw from third base skipped into right-center for an error.
Angelia Davis, whose 11 home runs and 60 RBI stood as final team highs, singled in the second inning, but slid past second base and was tagged out after trying to advance on a wild pick-off throw.
Washington maximized six total hits, and restored a 5-1 lead in the home half of the fourth as aggression along the base paths coaxed a third Farmington error.
Loren Thurmon singled and pinch-runner Elizabeth Reed stole second on the next pitch. The incoming throw bounded away and Reed showed her blinding speed by making it home.
Knights senior Courtney Swink relieved Robbins in the third inning, marking a role reversal after Robbins picked her up Saturday during the 4-2 district championship win over Hillsboro.
The Blue Jays tested Swink right away when three straight batters tried to bunt their way aboard. Swink calmly charged from the circle each time to make the play.
Washington generated two earned runs on two hits over five frames against Swink, who notched two strikeouts in the fifth but walked two in the sixth.
Brown faced five batters above the minimum, and retired eight of her last nine. Dangerous No. 9 hitter Jayce Jarvis had only two plate appearances.
Jarvis, whose back-to-back home runs with Jayden Tucker put Farmington ahead to stay against Hillsboro, made an excellent catch in left field while fighting a tricky breeze during the first inning.
Abby Robbins made a brilliant attempt to scoop a slow roller and flip it to first baseman Shelby Bowling with her glove in one motion, but speedy batter Myla Inman beat the play for an infield hit.
Knights senior McKennah Wallace, who shifted from third base to catch as Swink was brought in to pitch, caught Inman stealing moments later.
Neither squad had tasted defeat in more than a month. Farmington had won 15 straight dating back to a 6-5 setback against Class 5 powerhouse Lee’s Summit North on Sept. 18.
Freshman infielder Grace Molitor capped the scoring for Washington on a sacrifice fly in the sixth. The Blue Jays will face Platte County (20-9) on Thursday in the state semifinals.