Washington pitcher stalls potent Farmington lineup

Brown had the lone hit during that rally on a single that turned right fielder Jocelyn Grimes around and landed a few feet to her left as leadoff batter Lacy Monzyk alertly scored.

An errant cutoff throw from the infield enabled Brown to scamper into third base, and an ensuing ground ball slipped under the glove of star second baseman Abby Robbins.

Elly Robbins retired all three batters in the second inning, but a single by Monzyk and consecutive RBI doubles from Christina Gerling and Brown made the margin 4-0.

The cushion was more than plenty to support Brown, who was among five sophomore Blue Jays on the field. Her outing began by powering through the top of Farmington order on three strikeouts.

She fanned the side while locating down in the zone and maintaining her velocity in the sixth inning, and worked around a one-out single by Elly Robbins to punctuate the gem.

Farmington notched its lone run in the fourth as Abby Robbins walked and raced home when a fielder’s choice throw from third base skipped into right-center for an error.