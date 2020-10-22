Webster Groves pushes past Farmington in 7th

Senior right-hander Maddie Buske was spot on in one of the biggest games in program history. She struck out 12 and allowed just two hits. Buske fanned seven of the first nine hitters she faced and stuck out the side in the second and fifth innings.

Her ability to throw a blanket over the high-octane Farmington (20-12) offense played a key role in the outcome.

"We had videos on her, we did our homework," Farmington coach Bryan Wallen said. "She just did such a good job."

Buske improved to 10-1 and lowered her ERA to 1.37. She has struck out 97 batters in 66-plus innings.

"When you're out there (in the field), you just sit and watch her," Collins said. "It's like when she's pitching, there's nothing for us fielders to do."

Actually, Fitzgibbon in left field made a sliding catch of a sinking liner to rob Farmington's Makenna LaChance of a leadoff hit in the bottom of the sixth. Buske gave up her second hit — a single to the next batter Alayna Resinger. But she wriggled out of the jam by inducing Angelia Davis to pop out to end the frame. The ultra-dangerous Davis had ripped a solo homer in the fourth to tie the contest 1-1.

"The whole game was so stressful," Buske said. "I made one mistake, but other than that everything was good."