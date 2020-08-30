Weekend Roundup: Farmington softball places sixth in tourney

SULLIVAN, Mo. – The Farmington softball team dodged rain showers on Saturday, and completed five tournament games while placing sixth among 14 schools on opening weekend.
The Knights finished 3-2 overall at the People’s Bank Back to School Classic, capped by a 10-0 setback against Bolivar as Kansas commit Katie Brooks struck out 10 over five innings in a one-hitter.
Bolivar pounced for five runs in the second for a 6-0 lead, and added four more in the fifth. The Knights committed four defensive errors.
McKennah Wallace had the lone Farmington hit, and Angelia Davis took the pitching loss.
Jayden Tucker finished 3-for-3 with three runs scored, and Farmington advanced in the fifth-place bracket earlier Saturday with a 9-4 triumph over Windsor.
Junior pitcher Abby Robbins won her third straight decision in 24 hours after working six innings. She allowed two earned runs and five hits while amassing 10 strikeouts.
Wallace was 2-for-2 with two RBI, and Robbins helped her own cause with a triple and single. Jayce Jarvis doubled while Davis and Jocelyn Grimes singled.
Robbins was especially dominant in the first game of pool play on Friday, dealing a three-hitter as Farmington trounced Northwest 13-0 in four innings.
Wallace finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jarvis added an RBI double among two hits. Tucker had a double plus two runs scored, and Davis singled with an RBI.
The Knights extended a 5-0 advantage with six runs in the top of the third. Robbins struck out six and walked one in the shutout.
Farmington mustered just three hits offensively, and committed three errors in the field while dropping its second pool contest 5-1 against eventual tourney champion Logan-Rogersville.
Courtney Swink provided a single, stolen base and sacrifice fly, while Grimes and Davis netted the only other singles in defeat.
Davis allowed three earned runs on just four hits, but suffered the loss after Logan-Rogersville snapped a 1-1 tie with four tallies in the fifth and last inning under a time limit.
Wallace shined as the Knights knocked off Linn 14-5 in their third outing on Friday, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI.
Makenna LaChance supplied an RBI double, and Shelby Bowling drove in two as part of an 11-hit attack. Robbins, Jarvis and Tucker each added a single with two runs scored.
Sloane Elam and Davis also singled. Robbins tossed three scoreless innings with two strikeouts and three hits allowed to earn her second win from the circle.
Wallace ended the series 9-for-14 at the plate with six RBI, and was an all-tournament selection.
CROSS COUNTRY
Jackson Invitational
JACKSON, Mo. – The Potosi cross country program posted 11 top-10 performances during the season-opening Jackson Invitational on Saturday morning.
The meet was structured with separate boys and girls races for all four high school grades. The freshmen ran a distance of 1.95 miles while all others faced a 2.35-mile course.
The Lady Trojans were paced by a pair of runner-up results from sophomore Celeste Sansegraw (16:54) and freshman Alyson Skiles (13:46).
Sansegraw was part of a strong team showing at the sophomore level. Gracie Schutz (17:24) took sixth while Kaydence Gibson (18:09), Emily Hochstatter (18:25) and Kya Gibson (19:03) also landed within the top 13 among 42 participants.
Hallie Portell (17:08) took sixth position, and fellow senior Cierra Lewis (19:07) was 13th for Potosi.
Will Jarvis (14:23) was the top Potosi senior on the boys’ side in eighth spot, while two freshmen were especially strong in their varsity debuts.
Ezekiel Sisk (11:32) finished second and Garrett Hale (12:03) surged to fourth. Among junior boys, Ely Griffin (14:52) and Andrew Cain (14:53) worked in tandem for sixth and seventh, respectively.
The Valle Catholic girls saw Mary Roth (18:13) place eighth and Nicole Valle (18:46) earn 11th among seniors. Camryn Basler (17:35) bolted to a team-best fourth in the junior race.
Freshman Garrett Short (13:02) and sophomore Peter Roth (14:36) each finished 10th amid the two largest fields at the event. Senior Josh Hoog (14:59) was 15th.
Sophomore Tanner Martinez (14:35) led Bismarck by securing ninth among 58 sophomores. Jordan Ketcherside (13:03) was 11th out of 60 freshman boys.
SOCCER
Farmington 3, Fox 1
FARMINGTON – Chase Gollaher notched a goal and assist on Saturday as the Farmington boys soccer team opened its season with a 3-1 home victory over Fox.
Dustin Randazzo netted the go-ahead tally for the Knights (1-0), who rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit with three unanswered goals.
Landon Veach also scored, and Cade Blackmon added two assists in the victory. Alejo Aldaba was the winning keeper.
