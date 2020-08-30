Weekend Roundup: Farmington softball places sixth in tourney

Wallace finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored, and Jarvis added an RBI double among two hits. Tucker had a double plus two runs scored, and Davis singled with an RBI.

The Knights extended a 5-0 advantage with six runs in the top of the third. Robbins struck out six and walked one in the shutout.

Farmington mustered just three hits offensively, and committed three errors in the field while dropping its second pool contest 5-1 against eventual tourney champion Logan-Rogersville.

Courtney Swink provided a single, stolen base and sacrifice fly, while Grimes and Davis netted the only other singles in defeat.

Davis allowed three earned runs on just four hits, but suffered the loss after Logan-Rogersville snapped a 1-1 tie with four tallies in the fifth and last inning under a time limit.

Wallace shined as the Knights knocked off Linn 14-5 in their third outing on Friday, going a perfect 4-for-4 with a double and three RBI.

Makenna LaChance supplied an RBI double, and Shelby Bowling drove in two as part of an 11-hit attack. Robbins, Jarvis and Tucker each added a single with two runs scored.