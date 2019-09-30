JACKSON, Mo. – The Farmington softball team scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and defeated Parkway South 6-5 in the first round of the Jackson Tournament on Saturday.
Jocelyn Cunningham scattered 10 hits and three walks while striking out three in the complete-game win. She also finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Courtney Swink singled and connected on a solo shot for her first of four home runs at the all-day event. Angelia Davis doubled for the Knights in a game that remained scoreless until the fourth.
McKennah Wallace and Hannah Wood supplied RBI singles while Makenna LaChance, Braelynn Moore, Abby Robbins and Abby Vaugh also singled in the victory.
Farmington struggled in a second-round 11-0 defeat, collecting only two hits against the same Windsor squad it will face at home on Monday.
Sloane Elam doubles and Wood singled for the Knights, who trailed 8-0 after three innings. The Lady Owls picked up six earned runs in four frames against Davis.
Farmington then faced Cape Central In their second high-scoring showdown of the week, and prevailed 9-8 in dramatic, extra-inning fashion.
Swink finished 3-for-4 overall with four RBI and three runs scored. She tied the contest at 6-6 with a home run in the bottom of the sixth, and belted another in the eighth.
Cape Central jumped ahead with two tallies in the top of the final inning, but the Knights responded with three in the home half.
LaChance went 2-for-2 two RBI, and Davis had a double and single as five Farmington batters produced multiple hits within a team total of 14.
Jayden Neubauer was 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Robbins singled twice with two runs scored. Mikaila Leask had an RBI single in her lone at-bat, while Moore and Wallace also contributed singles.
The tournament final saw Farmington build leads of 4-1 and 6-5, but Kelly scored twice in the top of the seventh to triumph 8-6.
Swink smashed a three-run homer – her fifth of the season – while Cunningham and LaChance each went 2-for-4 to power Farmington (12-7).
Elam and Neubauer notched singles. Wood pitched all seven innings and fanned two in the loss, but only three of the eight runs scored against her were earned.
CROSS COUNTRY
Loyola Lakefront Invitational
CHICAGO – Water covered portions of the course on a cool Saturday in the Windy City, as Farmington made a splash at the Lakefront Invitational hosted by Loyola University.
The Knights left Chicago with strong results in the team standings as the girls placed fourth and boys landed sixth with more than 30 full squads in attendance.
Sophomores Breanna Mathes (20:23) and Alayna Sparr (20:27) finished 17th and 21st, respectively, in girls action as five Farmington runners broke the top 40 out of 264 entries.
Aiden Moriarty (21:10), Kristina Ramos (21:23) and Kassandra Ramos (21:27) completed the team total of 147 points.
Collin Holifield shined for the Farmington boys with a time of 17:12, and was 12th overall within a total of 300 varsity competitors.
Thomas Lee (17:36) secured 29th place as four Knights posted sub-18 minute times. He was followed by Alex Green (17:53), Gavin Hunt (17:58) and Adam Perry (18:17).
Gans Creek Classic
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Cross country runners from Potosi and Valle Catholic received a sneak peek of the state course during the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday.
Senior Kayley Heeter posted a time of 20:47 for the Potosi girls, and finished 12th out of 202 athletes in the elite Blue Division.
You have free articles remaining.
Cierra Lewis (22:13) and Hallie Portell (22:54) also competed for the Lady Trojans.
Another medalist from Potosi was senior Brett Lynch (17:26), who claimed 18th spot in a boys Blue Division that included 264 entries.
David Coroama (18:10) and Will Jarvis (18:48) were next to cross for the Trojans.
Madison Otte (22:27) finished 25th and Mary Roth (22:55) took 31st to pace the Valle Catholic girls. Josh Hoog (19:54) had the Warriors’ best time in boys action.
Fox Warrior Invitational
ARNOLD, Mo. – Cody Moore and Alivia Simily turned in top-10 performances for the West County cross country program at the Fox Warrior Invitational on Friday.
Moore (17:46) grabbed 10tt spot, and teammate Cameron Stevens (17:52) was 14tt out of 79 runners in the boys’ varsity division.
Jaden Deaton (16:38) of Poplar Bluff was individual champion.
Simily (21:10) placed eighth in a group of 54 entries, which Seckman race winner Stephanie Anthonies (19:27) put 68 seconds worth of distance between herself and the field.
Kara Hovick (22:44) crossed the line 18th, and Sydney Cash (24:12) took 28th for the Lady Bulldogs.
VOLLEYBALL
St. Charles Tournament
ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The Valle Catholic volleyball team ended its St. Charles Tournament run in the bracket semifinal round after sweeping through pool play on Saturday.
Hannah Drury spiked six kills and Hannah Fowler made two solo blocks in the last of four matches for the Lady Warriors, but Class 4 program Hickman claimed the 25-16, 25-10 win.
Riley Siebert produced five kills with three blocks, and Hailey Weibrecht added three blocks of her own while equaling Ella Bertram with four kills each.
Rachel Loida served two aces while putting up 15 assists, and Taylor Zerwig paced Valle Catholic (8-4) with six digs. Sam Loida had 12 serve receptions, and Brooke Viox handled 10 more.
The Lady Warriors began the pool stage before 9 a.m., and surged past the host squad 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 in the abbreviated third set.
Bertram highlighted a strong attacking performance for Valle with 12 kills while making three blocks. Siebert knocked down nine kills, and Drury paralleled Weibrecht with four each.
Rachel Loida collected 21 assists along with two aces. Sam Loida totaled 15 receptions while Viox picked up six digs with eight receptions.
Viox provided the hot serve in the second contest, compiling four aces among 11 points in a 25-18, 25-21 triumph over Ft. Zumwalt South. She also shared top honors with eight digs.
Bertram and Drury each posted five kills with two blocks, and Siebert chipped in four kills. Rachel Loida contributed 13 assists plus eight digs, and Sam Loida added five digs with seven receptions.
Valle Catholic finally secured the top spot in its pool by rolling past Francis Howell North 25-15, 25-20.
Siebert executed two blocks, and matched Bertram with six kills to lead at the net. Viox received eight serves, and Sam Loida was credited with six digs.
Rachel Loida maximized her opportunities at the service line with a tournament-best five aces on seven chances, and also dished out 11 assists.
Drury had seven points with two aces for the Lady Warriors, who return to action Tuesday at Kingston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.