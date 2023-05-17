MALDEN, Mo. – With the potential for long and loud hits sprinkled all over the lineup, the West County softball offense appears locked in at the perfect time.

An already stellar season for girls athletics became sweeter Tuesday as the Lady Bulldogs reached the final stage of the state tournament.

Reese Smith hammered two more home runs – her ninth and 10th of the season – and West County pulled away to defeat Malden 13-3 in the Class 2 quarterfinals.

Grace Barton homered for the second straight game, and Alexis Hedgcorth propelled the Lady Bulldogs to Springfield with a three-run blast that enacted the mercy rule in the fifth inning.

West County (20-4) clinched a spot in the state semifinals for the third time in program history – all with ninth-year head coach C.J. Wright at the helm – and first under Class 2 designation.

Gracie Wright provided another strong effort from the circle as winning pitcher, and set the tone atop the order by going 3-for-3 with two doubles plus a walk.

Malden (17-11) mounted a serious threat while trailing 5-3 in the top of the fourth after opposing hurler Alyssa Broom reached on an error and three subsequent batters coaxed walks.

Wright mentally reset with the bases loaded, and fired a rise ball past No. 3 batter Rachel Rommel for a huge strikeout to hold the two-run lead.

Smith crushed her second two-run homer of the game moments later after Morgan Simily reached on an error, and West County sealed the outcome with six more runs in the fifth.

Wright began a streak of six consecutive batters to get aboard with a double, and Simily punctuated her strong 3-for-4 performance from the No. 3 spot with another double after Jacy Tongay walked.

Barton made it 11-4 with her third hit after Smith drew an intentional walk, and Hedgcorth deposited a fourth home run by the Lady Bulldogs over the left-center fence for the exclamation point.

Wright balanced out seven walks with 11 strikeouts over five innings, and surrendered her only two hits to Rommel while giving up two earned runs.

Rommel put the Green Wave ahead 1-0 on an RBI double, and later had an RBI single in the third. But West County answered with three runs in the bottom of the first.

Simily grounded a tying single after Wright walked and advanced on a stolen base and sacrifice from Tongay. Smith then went deep for a lead that was never relinquished.

Barton added a solo shot in the third, and Wright pushed the margin to 5-1 after Lacey LaMarr and Natalee Womack singled to spark a two-out rally.

Hedgcorth finished 2-for-4 overall, and Riley Kawelaske singled during the victory. West County compiled 16 hits against Broom, who concluded a solid freshman campaign.

Simily, Hedgcorth and Wright have two years of final four experience in basketball, and will continue their pursuit of an elusive softball crown when facing either Houston or Ava in the semifinal round on Monday at 1:15 p.m.