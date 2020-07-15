West County powered by youth in shutout of Potosi

Her performance came against a lineup that featured seven returning players who brought home a third-place state plaque last year.

The Lady Trojans understandably lacked their usual sharp timing at the plate after a 14-month hiatus from live competition. Only two of their six runners reached scoring position.

West County was overpowered at times by Potosi hurler Sydney Litton, who generated 13 strikeouts without issuing a walk in five innings of work. But the home team fully maximized its six hits.

Jenna Simily opened the scoring with an RBI single before heading home on a throwing error for a 2-0 cushion in the first inning. Wright prompted that rally with an infield hit and stolen base.

Litton fanned eight Lady Bulldogs in a span of nine batters, but yielded an unearned run in the third inning on two more errors plus a wild pitch as Wright scored again.

Hedgcorth protected that lead by retiring 10 in a row after surrendering a walk to Kennedy Coleman, who will play for Mineral Area College next season.