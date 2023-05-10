MARBLE HILL, Mo. – The notion of intentionally walking the hottest opposing hitter with an open base made perfect sense each time it was ordered.

But the strategic move yielded contrasting outcomes that both favored West County during a riveting segment of the Class 2, District 2 softball final.

Several minutes after leaving the field to a collective sigh of relief, the top-seeded Lady Bulldogs were pouring out of their dugout filled with unbridled elation on Tuesday afternoon.

Sophomore catcher Grace Barton belted a tiebreaking and memorable grand slam in the third inning, and West County defeated Ste. Genevieve 12-5 for its first district crown since 2018.

“These are way more special when you have really competitive games. [Ste. Genevieve] is definitely a top-four team in the state,” Coach Wright said. “When you can score against them like we did today, I feel really feel good about it. It proved that all of our hard work has paid off.”

Morgan Simily was 2-for-3 with three runs scored. Alexis Hedgcorth and winning pitcher Gracie Wright also supplied multiple hits.

The third meeting between the familiar MAAA rivals this spring carried an added prize – and a healthy measure of mutual respect – similar to the previous two.

The latest showdown arrived at an early crossroads with the score tied at 1-1. Ste. Genevieve mounted a threat in the second inning after Joleigh Parker and Mia Schweigert notched consecutive singles.

Wright came back with a key strikeout. Her father and coach wasted no time sending dangerous leadoff batter Ava Huber to first base following a wild pitch.

The Lady Bulldogs emerged from that situation unscathed as their all-state hurler snared a comebacker to the circle by slap specialist Brynna Wehner for the third out.

“The competition and games in our area have become so much better, and [Ste. Gen.] is one of the reasons why,” Coach Wright said. “They have a phenomenal coach. We were playing a cat and mouse game there, and I love doing that. It worked out for us.”

Reese Smith had homered in each of her previous two district games, and crushed a towering shot over the left-center field scoreboard in Ste. Genevieve during conference tournament play last month.

Dragons coach Becky Keim justifiably felt inclined to award Smith first base after Gracie Wright and Morgan Simily singled off ace hurler Ava Greer in the bottom of the third inning.

Smith screamed and jumped around the base paths when Barton hammered the next offering beyond the fence in straight-away center at Woodland High School for a sudden 5-1 lead.

“It felt so good. I know that my whole team was so excited. That was a really big [moment],” said Barton, who totaled six RBI after adding a two-run double that the yard barely contained during the sixth inning. “When we come to practice or before games, we always get hyped up… Today, we really showed what we can do.”

Ste. Genevieve absorbed that offensive punch, and fired back with three runs in the top of the fourth after Schweigert continued her 3-for-3 game with the first of two doubles.

After No. 9 hitter Ava Meyer coaxed a walk, Huber was conceded another free pass to again load the bases. Keim responded by calling upon Autumn Werner for pinch-hitting duty.

Werner lifted a sacrifice fly for an RBI after Schweigert crossed the dish on a wild pitch, and catcher Chloe Staffen reduced the margin to 5-4 with her second RBI single of the game.

Wright reset almost immediately to strike out the next four batters in succession, and fanned 10 while allowing eight hits overall. She also took a sizzling line drive to the kneecap, and recovered the ball through pain to throw Hope Schmelzle out in the third.

Greer endured a frustrating season finale, but still established a new single-season record for strikeouts with 156 after amassing eight on Tuesday. The previous mark of 150 stood for 23 years.

West County (20-4) picked up an unearned run after Lacey LaMarr bunted and was struck by the throw toward first base. Jacy Tongay drove her in with a ground out after Wright singled.

An encouraging sign followed when the Lady Bulldogs tacked on three more runs in each of the next two frames on productive swings from numerous sources.

Hedgcorth and Natalee Womack sandwiched RBI singles around an opposite-field RBI double from first baseman Riley Kawelaske as the margin increased to 9-4.

“Riley has hit the ball well all year with nothing to show for it, missile after missile," Coach Wright said. "I kept telling her they will fall when it matters. I was more excited for her hit than any other just because she has grinded it out every day. It’s just a never-quit mentality, and that’s what we need from the lower part of the lineup.”

Tongay singled, Simily doubled her to third base, and Smith drew another walk before Barton ripped a double off the left-center fence in the sixth. Kawelaske tallied her second RBI on a ground out.

Barton unleashed a strong throw to catch Huber stealing in the top of the frame after her single drove in Schweigert. Wright worked around an error and two-out hit by Schmelzle in the seventh.

Simily, Hedgcorth and Wright experienced the state final four in basketball two months ago. The Lady Bulldogs will face Malden in the quarterfinal round next Tuesday for a similar softball appearance.

“We knew that if we had a year [to win], then this would be the year. So we really worked to get to this,” said Simily, one of five West County seniors. “I watched for her outside pitches, stood up on the line and waited for those. She jammed me inside a couple of times.”

Alyssa Cook relieved Greer in the sixth, and retired all three batters faced.

Ste. Genevieve (18-6) achieved its highest win total for a second consecutive year after eliminating Scott City from the district semifinal round.

Staffen and Smith traded RBI singles for their respective clubs in the first inning.