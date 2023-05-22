The West County and Valle Catholic softball teams reached the finals of their respective state tournament brackets with shutout victories on Monday afternoon at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. West County topped Ava 2-0 in Class 2 while Valle Catholic blanked Ellington 4-0 in Class 1. Both teams will compete for championships on Tuesday. Stories and photos from the semifinal round will appear in the Wednesday print edition of The Daily Journal with details from the finals appearing on the Thursday.
West County, Valle reach state finals
Related to this story
Most Popular
RISCO, Mo. – Abree Zipprich waited a full year for another chance to pitch Valle Catholic into the Class 1 softball final four after narrowly …
MALDEN, Mo. – With the potential for long and loud hits sprinkled all over the lineup, the West County softball offense appears locked in at t…
MARBLE HILL, Mo. – The notion of intentionally walking the hottest opposing hitter with an open base made perfect sense each time it was ordered.
POTOSI – On several occasions when Potosi forced the issue, either through solid contact at the plate or aggressive base running, the Houston …
ADVANCE, Mo. – Valle Catholic is hoping to take the next step in the spring softball postseason after nailing down back-to-back district title…