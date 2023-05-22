The West County and Valle Catholic softball teams reached the finals of their respective state tournament brackets with shutout victories on Monday afternoon at Killian Softball Complex in Springfield, Mo. West County topped Ava 2-0 in Class 2 while Valle Catholic blanked Ellington 4-0 in Class 1. Both teams will compete for championships on Tuesday. Stories and photos from the semifinal round will appear in the Wednesday print edition of The Daily Journal with details from the finals appearing on the Thursday.