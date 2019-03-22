FARMINGTON – Bismarck junior Madelynn Womack surrendered just two hits in a complete game 17-1 victory over St. Paul Lutheran on Friday.
Womack struck out 14 of her 18 batters faced during the game. She also made the fielding play on Carly Robbs' ground out in the third inning.
Brooklynn Fitzwater drew a walk and scored the Lady Indians' initial run of the game on a throw as Womack stole second following another free pass.
Kylie Hubbs drew another walk and intentionally put herself into a rundown between first and second, enabling Womack to score for a 2-0 Bismarck lead.
Womack gave up two hits in the fourth inning, and walked one. The lone run obtained against her was unearned.
She began the game with seven straight strikeouts that bridged the first and third innings.
Fitzwater paced Bismarck (2-4) by going 1-for-1. She notched two RBI and scored three runs while reaching base four times in five plate appearances.
Jade McEntire had a double and a single in three at-bats. She added four RBI and reached base in all four plate appearances for Bismarck.
Womack had a triple in a 2-for-3 effort, and drove in two RBI.
Lana Detring started for St. Paul Lutheran (0-2) and lasted all five innings in defeat. She ended with four strikeouts.
Molly Clements and Paige Ames singled for the Giants' two hits. Andrea Stetina walked in the fourth inning.
Clements scored when the catcher’s return throw eluded Womack’s glove along the infield, breaking a shutout bid at 13-1.
Bismarck batted around in the second and scored six runs to extend the margin to 8-0.
Madison Randazzo walked to begin that rally. McEntire doubled to bring in both Randazzo and Breanna Goodman, who had singled.
Riley Dickey singled four pitches later to score McEntire and create a 5-0 advantage. The inning also included five walks and an error.
Womack ripped an RBI triple to center field with two outs in the third. The Lady Indians tacked on four runs as nine batters stepped to the dish in both the fourth and fifth innings.
Clements appeared with one out in the fifth to try and end the inning. She faced three batters before Detring returned to the circle.
Payton Cole went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored for Bismarck.
