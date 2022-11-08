Wright fit for Three Rivers softball

West County High School senior Gracie Wright recently signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball and continue her education at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Wright has earned multiple all-state honors as the leading hitter and shortstop/pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs, who captured the MAAA tournament championship last spring. As a three-sport athlete, Wright has picked up all-conference and all-district accolades in volleyball, and helped the West County basketball team achieve fourth place in the Class 3 state playoffs last March. Pictured standing are father and West county head softball coach C.J. Wright and mother Melanie Wright. Also seated are Three Rivers head softball coach Jeff Null and pitching coach Summer Shockley.