STE. GENEVIEVE – West County softball coach C.J. Wright boldly predicted that his team would prove tougher to handle in the MAAA tournament after losing to Ste. Genevieve two weeks ago.

After all, the Lady Bulldogs faced and overcame similar circumstances against two higher seeds last year during a dramatic and somewhat personal push toward an eventual championship.

Wright turned out to be a visionary on Wednesday evening with his daughter and all-state pitcher exuding the same confident edge amid several instances of high pressure.

Gracie Wright lined a go-ahead, two-run homer, senior classmate Reese Smith crushed a mammoth two-run shot for insurance, and West County prevailed 5-0 to earn a title repeat.

“It came down to having a different conversation with each player about their roles on the team,” Coach Wright said. “Once we did that, you could see the win column get bigger.”

West County (14-3) produced 11 hits through consistently solid contact from several batters. Smith finished 3-for-3 plus a walk, and Alexis Hedgcorth singled twice in four plate appearances.

Sophomore shortstop Ava Huber was a perfect 4-for-4 out the leadoff spot for top-seeded Ste. Genevieve (12-5), which swarmed the base paths with runners in every inning.

But the other eight lineup spots for the Dragons could only muster two more hits against Wright, who collected seven strikeouts while going the distance from the circle.

The contest ended in unconventional fashion when a third strike bounded away. Before pinch-hitter Ava Meyer became aware of the live ball, catcher Grace Barton retrieved it and threw for the clinching out.

West County avenged both of its conference losses to Valle Catholic and Ste. Genevieve on consecutive days, with the added bonus of matching shutouts for Wright.

“I hate to lose. And after those games, I told myself I was not losing again,” Wright said. “I won't say what I tell myself on the mound. I just go out there with the mentality that nobody is better than me.”

Ste. Genevieve ace Ava Greer worked around singles by Jacy Tongay and Smith in the opening frame. Wright immediately faced a more daunting task during the home half.

Huber stroked a single, and soon reached third base with no outs following an error. With the game at an early juncture, the Dragons declined two chances to challenge the opposing defense.

Wright looked Huber back to third before getting the first out on a slow tapper. Huber wisely did not break for home on an ensuing fly ball as Morgan Simily zipped an accurate throw to the plate.

“We really showed up to compete today, compared to the last time. I think we were a little too laid back then,” Smith said. “Our team likes the big moments, especially our senior group and Lex, Natalie and Grace. They all show up when we need them.”

Another leadoff single by Huber was wasted in the third, and Ste. Genevieve finished a frustrating 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Each of the last three innings concluded in strikeouts.

Greer compiled 11 strikeouts over seven innings in defeat, and caught a break when a possible single by Simily glanced off an advancing Wright to keep the game scoreless in the third.

But a brief struggle with control created an opening for the Lady Bulldogs, and Natalee Womack sent a 3-1 delivery past third base to begin the fifth inning.

Wright followed with a stinging line drive that never gained much elevation, but had enough distance to clear the center field fence. Morgan Simily walked and scampered home on a passed ball later in the frame for a 3-0 lead.

“That hit from Natalee was huge and took some weight off my shoulders. I was just thinking middle, middle, middle.” Wright said. “Before every game this week, we have been hitting in the cages and had a routine going. We prepared for the up pitches last night, and today was more down and away.”

The Dragons sought an instant response when Alyssa Cook reached on an error and Huber ripped her third single in the home half of the fifth.

After Brynna Wehner moved both runners on a sacrifice bunt, Wright buckled down for back-to-back swinging strikeouts against Maddie Terry and Chloe Staffen to escape.

Ste. Genevieve once again had two aboard with no outs in the seventh, but Smith showed a quick glove to snare a whistling line drive by pinch-hitter Autumn Werner.

Smith had an even quicker bat a few minutes earlier. She came up empty on a powerful cut, but drove the next pitch high over the scoreboard in left-center with plenty of power to spare.

“My first swing was big. I was trying to hit it out,” Smith stated. “C.J. said to just go short to the ball and get contact. She is a down pitcher, and I love hitting against that kind of pitching. It felt really good.”

West County posted a sixth straight victory, and enhanced its case for consideration as top seed in the Class 2, District 2 playoffs by splitting two games with Ste. Genevieve.

Wright was 2-fof-4 with a stolen base offensively, and Lacey LaMarr added an in infield hit.

“Our approach was pretty simple. We were going to get toes on the line,” Coach Wright said. “We know her ball moves down and away from us. Maybe we forced her to throw over the plate a little bit.”

Alyssa Beckermann and Hope Schmelzle singled for the Dragons.