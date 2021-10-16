Young stars deliver as Knights secure district

“Being district champs was always my goal. I’m playing with my sister this year. It still feels unreal,” Elly Robbins said. “Coach told me that if Courtney got into any trouble, then I was getting the ball. I guess there was a lot of pressure since I’m a freshman, but it worked out really well.”

Nichols had the only two hits against her, including a two-out double to right-center in the fourth, and was quick with her glove on a couple of excellent plays at shortstop for the Hawks.

Robbins cruised through the fifth after Wallace charged a slow roller and retired opposing hurler Elly Eckrich on a sidearm throw for the first out.

“She has been a shutdown pitcher over the last three weeks, and I think she’s now 15-2 overall as a freshman,” Wallen said. “Her losses were to Jackson by ITB and Lee’s Summit North – a top-10 Class 5 team – also in ITB. She shows no emotion in those big situations, and it helps her be successful.”

A Farmington batting order that continues to produce at a collective .404 average found timely hits yet again. None were bigger than two powerful swings from its young bookends.