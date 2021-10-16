Young stars deliver as Knights secure district

FESTUS, Mo. – Elly Robbins steadily earned the confidence of Farmington softball coach Bryan Wallen with every solid outing from the pitching circle.
When the freshman lefty was pressed into the high intensity of a district championship game Saturday morning, she never flinched.
Big sister was right there watching her back.
Robbins worked through an inherited bases-loaded jam in the third inning, and contained a talented Hillsboro lineup to help the Knights secure their second consecutive Class 4, District 1 title.
Sophomores Jayce Jarvis and Jayden Tucker crushed back-to-back home runs during the fifth inning as second-ranked Farmington prevailed 4-2 for its program-record 30th victory.
“It feels just as amazing as it did last year,” senior catcher/third baseman McKennah Wallace said. “I think our nerves were still there today for the first few innings, but I think afterwards, we were able to settle in and manage it well.”
Farmington (30-6) posted its 15th straight win, and will host a Class 4 quarterfinal game Thursday against Washington, which upset top-ranked Rockwood Summit 8-4 on Saturday.
Elly Robbins allowed a leadoff single to Lauren Nichols in the top of the seventh inning, then received some sparkling help with one out.
Second baseman Abby Robbins stretched to her left and snared a sharp ground ball with the edge of her glove before throwing out the batter. She caught a routine pop fly on the next pitch to seal the outcome.
“We knew from the beginning of this year that this team was something special, and we had a gut feeling that we would be playing Hillsboro in the district championship game,” said Abby Robbins, who has committed to play next year at Southeast Missouri State. “We wanted it so bad. The adrenaline was pumping, and I just wanted to make the play and have the celebration that we did last year.”
“That play was a game changer,” Wallen said. “As a freshman, she was our No. 1 pitcher, then had an injury and didn’t have the stuff anymore. I came in for her sophomore year, and said ‘We have to find another spot for you to be successful at'… I think she’s an all-state second baseman now.”
Elly Robbins pitched 4 1/3 innings and retired 13 of her 16 batters faced with three strikeouts. She was summoned from right field with the score tied 1-1 after starter Courtney Swink issued her third walk.
Cassidy Herget made solid contact on the initial offering from the reliever, but sister Abby ranged behind second base on the turf surface and made a leaping catch.
“Being district champs was always my goal. I’m playing with my sister this year. It still feels unreal,” Elly Robbins said. “Coach told me that if Courtney got into any trouble, then I was getting the ball. I guess there was a lot of pressure since I’m a freshman, but it worked out really well.”
Nichols had the only two hits against her, including a two-out double to right-center in the fourth, and was quick with her glove on a couple of excellent plays at shortstop for the Hawks.
Robbins cruised through the fifth after Wallace charged a slow roller and retired opposing hurler Elly Eckrich on a sidearm throw for the first out.
“She has been a shutdown pitcher over the last three weeks, and I think she’s now 15-2 overall as a freshman,” Wallen said. “Her losses were to Jackson by ITB and Lee’s Summit North – a top-10 Class 5 team – also in ITB. She shows no emotion in those big situations, and it helps her be successful.”
A Farmington batting order that continues to produce at a collective .404 average found timely hits yet again. None were bigger than two powerful swings from its young bookends.
Jarvis connected with plenty of clearing distance to left field for her first home run of the season. Tucker followed with another blast – her third this fall – that landed just a few feet to the right for a 3-1 lead.
“When Jayce hit hers, I was like ‘Alright, you don’t have to hit one. Just get on base,’” Tucker said. “And then it just happened. I swung at a pitch I liked and it went over.”
Hillsboro drew closer in the sixth on a throwing error, but Jarvis picked up her second RBI on a ground out in the home half after Elly Robbins and Wallace tallied their second singles.
Wallace extended a recent offensive spike from the No. 7 spot by notching her third multi-hit effort in four games. She had a double and two-run triple on Friday.
“I just went in with a lot more confidence this weekend. I’ve had a rough season for this being my senior year, but coming back and having those two hits yesterday really boosted my confidence,” said Wallace, who finished 2-for-2 plus a sacrifice bunt. “I faced Elly last year, and feel like I’m really seeing the ball now. And today, I just took it to the right side.”
The contest marked a rematch of last year’s wild district showdown that saw Eckrich handcuff the Knights through six innings before yielding five runs in a stunning final frame.
Swink opposed her that day as well, but neither starter proved nearly as dominant this time amid a 10 a.m. start. Nichols drew a leadoff walk, and Kora King bunted for a single to begin the contest.
The Knights escaped that initial threat, however, when first baseman Shelby Bowling caught a pop-up in foul territory and threw across where third baseman Avery Graham tagged Nichols for a double play.
Elly Robbins initiated the scoring in the second frame, stealing third base with one out following her lead-off single, and sliding home when Alayna Resinger executed a clutch squeeze bunt on a 2-2 count.
The lone run charged to Swink was unearned. Eckrich raced in to make it 1-1 as shortstop Angelia Davis skipped her throw to first on an infield hit by Chloe Hicks.
Jarvis made a running basket catch in left-center field to deny a potential extra-base hit in the fifth inning. Less than five minutes later, her bat made an even louder impression.
Both teams pummeled their semifinal opponents to set up the clash of top seeds. The Knights ripped Festus 15-0 before the Hawks blanked Windsor 12-0 in chilly Friday action.
“I’m really proud of the girls. They’ve worked really hard since last November when we started in the weight room,” Wallen said. “Our three seniors are four-year starters, and they’ve done a great job as team captains of knowing what it takes to get here.”
Farmington achieved its objective of returning to the state playoffs, and can be considered among the favorites to go the distance after navigating its grueling regular season.
Wallen is one victory away from guiding a second program to the final four after his Central squad took second place in the spring of 2018.
Farmington 15, Festus 0
FESTUS, Mo. – Farmington scored 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and defeated Festus 15-0 in the Class 4, District 1 semifinal round on Friday.
Courtney Swink, McKennah Wallace and Alayna Resinger each finished 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Abby Robbins drove in four with a two-run double in the first inning and two-run single in the fourth.
Jayden Tucker matched Swink with three runs scored, and winning pitcher Elly Robbins contributed a pair of singles in three chances for the Knights.
Elly Robbins threw an abbreviated one-hitter with eight strikeouts and three walks allowed over four innings. McKenzie McJunkins yielded 10 runs on 11 hits in the loss for Festus.
Angelia Davis reached base three times on a double and two walks, and made a remarkable defensive stop behind second base in the second inning. She now has a team-high 60 RBI this season.