SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Abree Zipprich never realized how close she was to achieving personal glory while carving through the opposing lineup.

The sophomore pitcher just remained focused during a masterful performance on Monday afternoon that sent Valle Catholic into the championship game of the MSHSAA Class 1 state softball tournament.

Zipprich retired 21 of 23 batters faced for a no-hitter, and provided herself the needed offensive support by belting a three-run home run in a 4-0 semifinal victory over Ellington.

The Lady Warriors avenged a 4-2 road loss from the regular season, and advanced to face Concordia for the title on Tuesday morning.

“I think our offense and defense just had a rough day the last time we played them,” Zipprich said. “We had a swervy bus ride, and the field wasn’t in great condition. I feel like we were on today and knew that we could hit them.”

Valle Catholic (19-3) received a major spark from No. 9 batter Addi Donze while snapping a scoreless tie in the home half of the third inning.

Donze fouled off a series of offerings from Ellington hurler Briley Bouman until the 10th missed high for a one-out walk. Ade Weiler followed with a bunt single that brought Zipprich to the plate.

The count eventually ran full when a borderline call near the outer edge went against Bouma. Her next pitch was driven over the portable fence in right-center field for a 3-0 lead.

“We talked about being patient all week,” said Valle Catholic head coach Kurt Basler, who notched career victory No. 100. “We knew their pitcher was good, and if you stayed patient, then she might give you that one pitch.”

Emily Flieg added an RBI fielder’s choice in the fifth, and Ellington (16-7) went quietly in the seventh as Zipprich quickly navigated the bottom of the order.

Her first elated hug was naturally shared with catcher Nicole Gegg, who moved behind the plate after junior Makayla Joggerst suffered a knee sprain during the quarterfinal round last week at Risco.

“I had no idea,” Zipprich said when asked about nearing the no-hitter. “I just kept telling myself not to overthrow and let my spin do the work."

The Lady Whippets played errorless defense behind Bouma, who allowed four runs on seven hits and fanned six. But their hitters were perplexed as Zipprich amassed 16 strikeouts.

Zipprich registered her 200th strikeout of the season against leadoff batter Kylie Hampton, and only became more dominant with superb location on her rise ball while also working down and away.

Donze caught the only ball to reach the outfield in the sixth inning. Addy Dement walked in the first, and Hampton was safe on a dropped throw in the third as the only Ellington base runners.

“Her rise ball is pretty special,” Basler said. “It’s crossing the plate as a strike, and already elevated when it gets to the batter.”

Valle Catholic produced solid swings against Bouma on early fly outs. Aubrey Wolk generated the first hit of the contest in the second frame.

Zipprich provided the biggest moment, however, with two runners aboard. The three-run blast was her team-high eighth home run this spring.

“I was just working on battling and spoiling pitches, waiting for the perfect one,” said Zipprich, who was 2-for-3 overall. “In the postseason, we’ve just been working on discipline [at the plate].”

An insurance run arrived in the fifth after a soft liner by Zipprich glanced off leaping shortstop Hampton for a single ahead of Kelsey Blum’s infield hit and an intentional walk to Macy Wolk.

Hampton made an excellent backhand stop on the Flieg RBI, then denied Aubrey Wolk of a potential second hit to escape further damage.

Gegg drilled a one-out double in the sixth for the Lady Warriors. Macy Wolk and Lauren Wolk, who replaced Joggerst in the lineup while playing left field, contributed earlier singles.

Ellington first baseman Klair Farmer made a nice diving catch near the line on an infield flare during the second inning.

“I thought the girls were ready to play. No jitters or nervousness,” Basler said. “We’ve been on a mission all year to get here.”