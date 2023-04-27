STE. GENEVIEVE – Abree Zipprich left a loud and lasting imprint Wednesday on the friendly softball rivalry between Valle Catholic and Ste. Genevieve.

The sophomore pitcher homered in each of her first two plate appearances for three RBI, and avenged a conference loss from earlier this season by throwing a seven-hit shutout.

Leadoff batter Ade Weiler provided two singles, Audrey Wolk had an RBI hit for insurance, and Valle Catholic moved ahead to a 4-0 victory.

Zipprich hammered the eighth pitch of the game to center field, and added a two-run shot to left-center after Weiler singled and reached second base on an error in the third inning.

Valle Catholic (11-3) produced seven hits and four walks over the first six innings against Dragons ace Ava Greer, who struck out 11 batters and yielded three runs in the loss.

Zipprich fanned 12 while lasting the duration, and faced her only serious adversity while leading 3-0 in the bottom of the fifth. She was greeted by leadoff singles from Mia Schweigert and Autumn Werner.

Ste. Genevieve (13-6) picked up another hit from Brynna Wehner, but not before Weiler made a catch at shortstop and doubled off the trailing runner at first base.

Wehner and Weiler each finished with two hits. Hope Schmelzle and Alyssa Beckermann singled for the Dragons, who had another runner caught stealing by catcher Nicole Gegg.

The Lady Warriors began the seventh inning with three straight singles by Macy Wolk, Emily Flieg and Aubrey Wolk against reliever Alyssa Cook.

Kelsey Blum and Makayla Joggerst also supplied hits for Valle Catholic.

West County 19, Bismarck 8

LEADWOOD – Morgan Simily circled the bases twice during an explosive first inning, the second time on an inside-the-park home run, and West County downed Bismarck 19-8 on Wednesday.

Reese Smith finished 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored, and the Lady Bulldogs built an early 11-0 cushion while sending 16 batters to the plate.

The first three runs crossed when Simily ripped a single that caromed past the left field on an error. She later doubled and scored in the third, and was 3-for-3 overall.

Lacey LaMarr singled to begin a streak of eight batters to reach safely with two outs, and Jacy Tongay doubled home two runs before Simily sent a line drive past the center field and kept running.

Gracie Wright pitched two perfect innings with two strikeouts as the winning starter. Opposing freshman hurler Ashley Hawkins also worked the first two frames in the loss.

West County (16-2) extended the margin to 14-0 through three after Alexis Hedgcorth doubled against reliever Hayley Williams and scored on a passed ball.

Bismarck (4-10) countered with a seven-run surge while facing Abbie Burgess in the fourth, capped by a bases-clearing, three-run double from Hawkins.

That rally was ignited by five consecutive singles from Alyssa Brake, Williams, Janson King, Karlee Fisher and Kinsey Hubbs. Janson King was 2-for-3 overall with two runs scored, and Jacey King also singled.

Burgess doubled, Hannah Phipps had a two-run single, and Riley Kawelaske drove in another run as the Lady Bulldogs tallied five in their half of the fourth.

Grace Barton and Wright each scored two runs, and West County posted its 10th straight victory.